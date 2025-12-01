2025 holiday gifts guide: 20+ editor-approved presents for the hikers on your list

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I enjoy being outdoors. But not like Norwegians do. I’ve made it a pastime, while they’ve made it a philosophy: friluftsliv, or “open-air living.” Given the opportunity to visit Norway in June, however, I was open to deeply appreciating their deep appreciation of nature. Oslo eased my big city brain in with cute cafes and sculpture gardens. So by the time I got to Bergen, an even more compact harbour city folded into the landscape, I was ready. Mentally prepared to be physically challenged. Heading into the fjords, I embraced various conditions and a heritage of technical workwear and recreational fabrics to make the following reliable recommendations for anyone getting or gifting day-hike essentials for 2026.

Months later, in September, I accepted another invitation to visit Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where town and mountains are separated by minutes, not miles. On the one hand, you have folks like the Fine Dining Restaurant Group dialing in locally sourced comfort at spots such as Bin22. And down the street, the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar casts its glow on antler arches and serves up Jackson-based Wild Common tequila or a pour of Wyoming Whiskey. While just across the Snake River (which you can, and I did, raft), lift lines and trailheads branch out, the Great Teton mountain range beckons, and a good layering system is put to the test from walking off a carb load to navigating the wilderness. Against this backdrop, as well as outings in my own backyard and a rendezvous with retailers in New York, I tried out the following selections and suggestions. The goal was to confirm the quality of these giftable garments that make the outdoors more accessible.

Helly Hansen Men's Cascade HELLY TECH® Waterproof Mid Cut Hiking Boots Helly Hansen ON SALE NOW See It



On a stair-stepped trail above Bruvik, the Cascade Mid HT feels less like a boot and more like a friendly sherpa. These kicks (shown on my actual feet at the top of this post) quietly handle the slick, sloping bits so I can focus on the views. The HELLY TECH waterproof membrane and PFC-free Durable Water Repellency lets me slosh through streams (and later North Sea drizzle) with dry feet intact, but without turning my socks into a sauna. The firm-but-forgiving Power-Stride midsole keeps my feet in an all-day comfort zone, while the stabilizing frame and beefed-up Pro-Guard toe cap quietly handle the stubbed-rock scenarios. And the silhouette doesn’t scream total “thru-hiker,” so I feel comfortable wandering city cobblestones (almost as ankle-threatening as a talus slope). But they’re still shoes that could age into hut-to-hut companions.

Helly Hansen Men's Odin Stretch Hooded Insulator 2.0 Helly Hansen ON SALE NOW See It

This is the kind of (mid)layer that feels just as at home on a wet wander along the waterfront to a Bergen coffee shop as it does scrambling between boulders. On those moody, misty climbs above the fjords, the Odin Stretch Hood Insulator 2.0’s PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation feels like a politely warm hug, stuffing a lot of warmth into a low-profile package that fits underneath a shell on wind-whipped ridges. The stretchy, breathable nylon ripstop shell (featuring PFC-free DWR treatment) moves cleanly under a backpack or over a T-shirt, so it can be a commuter jacket on the tram or accompany you into the clouds.

Helly Hansen Men's Odin 9 Worlds 3.0 Shell Jacket Helly Hansen ON SALE NOW See It

If you’re going to name a shell after the nine realms, it should be able to hold up when the weather goes full Ragnarök. While I haven’t had to endure any mythology-level drama in my jacket (yet), the 3-layer HELLY TECH Professional construction with its PFC-free DWR, fortress of a helmet-ready hood, and drop-tail hem laughed at some horizontal rain along the ferry docks. And it comes equipped with big pit zips and a built-in RECCO reflector if the adventure gets more epic (and the summit more remote). Developed with the insight of professional mountain guides, it’s got plenty of pack-friendly toggles and pockets, plus a waterproofness range of +20000 mmH2O. This combination makes it a four-season forcefield ready for some bushwhacking.

A hike won’t go well if you’re not comfortable in both the gusts and the gusset, so I appreciated the four-way stretch and articulated knees of the Brono Softshell Pant on every inch of the rooty, rocky fjord trails. Light and comfortable 90% Polyamide, 10% Elastane fabric, with a PFC-free water-repellant, wind-resistant face to shrug off light spray, the Brono could transition from occasional awkward creek crossing to puddles in a crosswalk on the way to a post-hike dinner. And there are boot hooks on the front leg hem for longer route choices.

This is me …

Back across the Atlantic, over in Teton Village, Wyoming, a PAKA hoodie makes me feel like a local, with a laid-back, quietly technical vibe that doesn’t scream total Jerry. Woven in Peru by artisans who literally sign your garment’s Inca ID, this piece leans on Traceable Alpaca fiber—three times lighter than sheep’s wool, with micro air pockets to balance heat retention and breathability—plus recycled nylon mixed in for durability. PAKA Apparel, from socks and underwear to base layers and sun hoodies, is like a portable cabin: cozy, structured enough, tough. It’s also naturally stretchy and softer than cashmere.

Danner N45 GTX LOW Trail Shoe ON SALE NOW See It

From bagel shop to switchbacks, the Danner N45 Low GTX trail shoe and its abrasion-resistant nylon/poly upper can handle slushy sidewalks to scree. The GORE-TEX Invisible Fit lining keeps me from soaking my socks without feeling like I’m wearing a rubber boot. The Vibram Megagrip outsoles with Traction Lug bite into the Wildflower Trail from the Gondola Summit. And the nitrogen-infused EnduroFoam midsole and TPU rock plate provide stability and rebound shock absorption, ensuring I can handle a laidback lake loop to a spicier line. Plus, they’re Recraftable (able to be rebuilt rather than junked), in case I become a Teton lifer.

Burgeon Outdoor Alpha™ Direct 90 Hoodie ON SALE NOW See It

The four layering pieces above are very different styles for very different circumstances, but they share one thing in common: some type of Polartec fabric. The Pace Flow Half Zip, a Polartec Power Dry mesh, is 100% recycled polyester that wicks hard when you want to up the tempo or your trail run or need a turbo midlayer for touring days. The Alpha Direct 90 Hoodie is fuzzy, fast-drying, high-loft insulation that dumps excess heat when you’re grinding the contours or keeps you warm when you stop on the moraine. It’s absurdly light yet might be overkill for walking the dog on a fall day (but I regret nothing). The Explorer Tech Crew, made of Polartec Power Air, traps warmth in little pockets to boost efficiency over regular fleece, making it great for blustery days on the chairlift, braving the winds for waffles, or with jeans at the Mangy Moose after.

As for the crinkle-free Snæfell Shell from Icelandic brand 66˚North, it features Polartec’s breathable, waterproof, non-PFAS plant-based Power Shield Pro membrane. And like anyone who has taken the Ring Road out from Reykjavik will tell you, packing it is an acknowledgement that “bad” weather is just one minor personality trait of shifting terrain. Combine any of these (and/or add in some PAKA, as I did up Rendezvous Peak) to bridge baselayer and needing something burlier. Now you’ve got an all-season armor system suited to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and beyond.

Atlas A2 Adventure Stretch Belt ON SALE NOW See It

This is the kind of belt you forget you’re wearing until you realize your pants haven’t threatened to fall off all day. Trust me, I’ve had my fair share of sagging at inopportune times. Made of low-profile performance stretch webbing with a slim, patented three-piece buckle, the A2 flexes and relaxes with you, making it perfect to fit under a hipbelt but still comfortable on the long drive to the trailhead. It won’t poke or pinch, and it also clears TSA without drama. Plus, this unsung hero is machine-washable, which is good because mud happens.

Made of a graphene-infused fabric, Reactiv Grid is what happens when someone looks at a classic fleece and decides it’s time for a much-needed upgrade. A material made of an atomically thin layer of carbon atoms in a hexagonal pattern, graphene makes an excellent conductor, working to move heat away when you’re power-hiking and holding it when you stand to admire the vistas. Soft to the skin and odor-resistant, the Reactiv Grid can sit over a T-shirt and/or slide under a shell without bunching, comfortable whether you’re kicking up trail dust or winding down at happy hour.

3BIRD Switch Insulated Jacket ON SALE NOW See It

Designed in Wilson, Wyoming (making 3BIRD Jackson Hole’s neighbor), the Switch is the epitome of trail-to-town versatility. Reversible, it can go from just set up camp to just showered with a flip. Toss it over any of the hoodies above if you’re on a mellow mission, or wear it alone if you’re all-in on après. The exterior on one side is quilted NetPlus, 100% post-consumer recycled nylon from commercial fishing nets, while on the other it’s soft, stretchy 100% polyester. Sandwiched between is 60g of SeaWool, an insulation made from recycled oyster shells and polyester. Perfect for hanging out with friends, sharing sloshies during shoulder season. And it packs into its own pocket if you’re between seasons or campsites.

Grand Teton views are already ridiculous, and Smith Optics ChromaPop dials in the contrast. Made in the company’s Utah lab, the in-house lenses of their sunglasses filter out confusing wavelengths so color, well, pops, helping roots to ice patches stand out instead of being just another shade of beige. There are also lightweight bio-based frames that pair ChromaPop tints with polarization so they can handle everything from bright alpine sun to afternoon thunderstorms, or just wandering out into the surprisingly blinding snow-on-asphalt streets of the ski village. Plus, Megol nose/temple grips keep them from sliding down as sweat builds up, ensuring you don’t midjudge a rocky step or miss a 4K skyline.

Snow Peak Titanium Aurora Water Bottle ON SALE NOW See It

Sunscreen and sodium are essential to higher-elevation success. I’m a big fan of Unseen Sunscreen by Supergoop! (Note that sunscreen is often FSA-eligible … but check your plan.) But I’m really here to talk about hydration (so we don’t have to talk about muscle cramps). When I want to pack light but load up on electrolytes, I fill up this ultralight, seam-free, admittedly fancy 800ml Titanium bottle made in Tsubame-Sanjo, Japan. It’s only 5.2 ounces and comes in a variety of anodized finishes (Aurora, shown above, is in demand and often out of stock). Admittedly, it’s 1mm-thick single-wall, so it will sweat from ice water (or potentially burn from hot beverages). But it ensures there’s no weird aftertaste after a quick rinse between Mortal Hydration Salty Margarita and cold brew. It also tucks snugly in (or clipped to) a pack and can shrug off being dropped.

The Boga is absolutely not a summit shoe, but it’s definitely a basecamp buddy. While your real boots are caked in mud, these water-friendly slip-ons are there when your feet are in recovery mode … or, if you’re like me, you just need to take a quick dog walk around the block. The seamless BioBased EVA upper and midsole keep things feather-light and shrug off condensation, while the dual-density insole and grippy outsole ensure you get to the hot tub without incident. And the Boga can be worn as a slide or a more secure sandal, once you click a strap into sport mode.

Norway and Wyoming are enchanting, but most of the year, I live in Arlington, VA … Crystal City to be exact, where it feels like Metro escalators offer more elevation change than anywhere within 75 miles. But just because there’s nothing highly technical doesn’t mean we don’t like to get outside with the dog. Featuring high-abrasion nylon-blend stretch fabric, a comfort waistband, and loops for that Atlas A2 belt up above, Columbia’s ROC pants have become a default on those weekends when let’s just go around the block might become one section of the Billy Goat Trail. ROC stands for Rugged Outdoor Chino, and they’ve got a vibe that’s comfortable in the pub of scrambling along the Potomac thanks to the regular fit and rain & stain-repelling Omni-Shield treatment.

Columbia Men's Konos™ TRS OutDry™ Mid Shoe ON SALE NOW See It

When I want something to accompany the ROC pants from muddy canal towpath to Sunday brunch, I reach for an equally between-worlds “boot.” The Konos TRS OutDry Mid is that shoe: light enough for a quick lap, engineered enough for tougher terrain. I’ve trusted them from the glaciers of Iceland to the rocky spurs of Great Falls. They feature a lightweight upper wrapped in an OutDry waterproof-breathable membrane, so I don’t worry about surprise Mid-Atlantic downpours. The Omni-Max Plus / Techlite+ midsole uses cushioning “domes” to absorb the impact of roots and rocks. Meanwhile, the Adapt Trax outsole bites into gravel and wet leaves but never feels blocky on city pavement. I even wore them for a week during the stress test that is CES. And I survived (barely).

Columbia BUGABOOT 1 Limited Edition ON SALE NOW See It

I love my Konos, but Columbia really made its name with far more rugged footwear. I was reminded of this in October, when I was lucky enough to get a pair of Bugaboot 1 Limited Edition, well, reboots. Limited to 1,993 individually numbered pairs (I’m 303, acieeed), they revive the company’s first weather-defying hybrid: a collab between Columbia’s Gert and Tim Boyle and designer Peter Moore (of Air Jordan 1/Adidas fame) that mashed up a duck boot with sneaker-like comfort. It’s been updated with Techlite cushioning, Omni-Grip traction, and fresh insulation underneath retro swagger. The entire run got vacuumed up quickly by sneakerheads and nostalgia-driven hypebeasts, but the DNA lives on in the company’s winter boots. I don’t know if my pair will ever touch wintry mix (Mid-Atlantic weather is weird, man), but I know they’re overqualified in the event of. And who knows what/when the next special-release Drop will be, so I recommend keeping an eye on the Columbia website …

If you catch me in the tram line or waiting for my Americano, I’ve probably got a Smartwool cap on my cranium. This season, it’s the Cozy Cabin Hat in Mink. A double-layer beanie, it’s a Merino-recycled poly blend that’s soft, warm, moisture-wicking, not remotely itchy, and tougher than it looks. It goes as well with goggles and a shell on a bluebird day as it does a flannel and steamy mug of something to fight the cloud cover. If you’re going to spend winter in the woods, you should spend on one of these.

Obviously, YETI is known for coolers and drinkware, among other containers. But it’s the brand’s bags that I’m celebrating here. The YETI Crossroads carry-on and Ranchero everyday carry were my mobile closet through many of my 2025 adventures (from Paris to LA). The Crossroads eats the boots, pants, hoodies, fleeces … (too) many midlayers, yet still slides into the overhead like it always belonged there. And the TuffSkin fabric shrugs off rainy sidewalks and hard corners running through concourses. The Ranchero rides under the seat packed with the good stuff: headphones, snacks, laptop, toiletries, a shell, and whatever bottle I’m currently obsessed with. It can stand on its own thanks to a TPU-coated “Ground Control” base, and it slides securely onto the Crossroads handle. This little gear vault opens ultra-conveniently, letting you dig out just what you want thanks to a clever three-zipper, Y-shaped design. And its 700D Cordura body is durable enough to go from airport delay to day hike with a repack.