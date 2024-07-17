Yale’s Smart Lock is on sale for its lowest price ever during Prime Day

The Wi-Fi-enabled tech accessory is a must-have for anyone serious about home security, and will only be on sale for a limited time.

Google Nest x Yale Lock in a tiled configuration.
Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 is deep into its second day, but there’re still incredible deals to be had. This includes a $60 discount onYale’s smart lock, which allows you to keep tabs on who enters and exits your home while letting you (and your guests) keyless entry into your home. This is helpful whether you’re forgetful with your keys, or don’t want to risk someone else losing them or hanging onto them after you’d like them back.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Google Nest x Yale Lock, $229 (Was $299.99)

Google Nest x Yale Lock on a plain white background.

Yale

The smart home accessory replaces your door’s existing door lock, and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network though a Nest Connect hub, which is included with this lock. Once configured, you can remotely lock or unlock your door at any time. You can also your the Yale app on your iOS or Android device to create and delete keys for the smart lock’s accompanying keypad. Unique passcodes can be created for everyone who regularly visits your home, and you’ll receive a notification when each code is used. If you’d like to beef up your home’s security system while making home entry easier on yourself, don’t skip this deal.

