Yale’s Smart Lock is on sale for its lowest price ever during Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 is deep into its second day, but there’re still incredible deals to be had. This includes a $60 discount onYale’s smart lock, which allows you to keep tabs on who enters and exits your home while letting you (and your guests) keyless entry into your home. This is helpful whether you’re forgetful with your keys, or don’t want to risk someone else losing them or hanging onto them after you’d like them back.

The smart home accessory replaces your door’s existing door lock, and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network though a Nest Connect hub, which is included with this lock. Once configured, you can remotely lock or unlock your door at any time. You can also your the Yale app on your iOS or Android device to create and delete keys for the smart lock’s accompanying keypad. Unique passcodes can be created for everyone who regularly visits your home, and you’ll receive a notification when each code is used. If you’d like to beef up your home’s security system while making home entry easier on yourself, don’t skip this deal.