YETI coolers, tumblers, and ramblers are already on sale for Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

YETI makes some of the best coolers we’ve ever tested, and you can save serious cash by picking one up in the early stages of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The $127.50 discount on the Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler stands out because it’s down to its lowest price ever.

Remember, to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription, so sign up for a free 30-day trial here if need be.

The Tundra Haul is a wheeled cooler with YETI’s Permafrost Insulation, which can keep beverages cold for days. The company says this cooler can hold 82 cans with no ice or 64 pounds of ice on its own. Ideally, you’ll dedicate two-thirds of the cooler’s capacity to ice and one-third to cans or bottles for the best results. The Tundra Haul’s collapsible handle makes it easy to store when it’s not in use. And the Strongarm system ensures the lid won’t open in transit. YETI says this cooler’s Neverflat Wheels are impact- and puncture-resistant, so you can take it on rough terrain without fear. Don’t skip this deal if you’re planning to spend summer on the beach or autumn camping.

More YETI Prime Day 2024 deals you shouldn’t miss: