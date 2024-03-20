We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all deserve a little afternoon sweetie treatie, but the money spent on those aforementioned snackos and drinkies adds up fast. One of the best ways to cut down on small purchases is by investing in a coffee machine that can make specialty-style drinks in the comfort of your home. Café’s Specialty and Bellissimo lines are on sale at Amazon as part of its Big Spring Sale, and are perfect for making a jazzy little afternoon coffee at home.

This smart espresso machine connects to your phone so you can customize your drink preferences. An Italian-made, 15-bar pump gives you a balanced cup of ‘spro, and a 95-ounce water reservoir means you’ll get more drinks with less hassle. Our favorite part has to be the built-in conical Burr grinder with 15 levels of grind size.

More kitchen appliances on sale: