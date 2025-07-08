Get the ‘good ice’ for $200 off with this Prime Day deal on the GE Profile Opal nugget ice machine

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember the “good ice” trend? Those crunchy, chewable nuggets took over TikTok, making everyone acknowledge that regular ice cubes are just frozen rectangles of sadness. Now, you can live your best nugget ice life at home with the GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL nugget ice maker, which is $200 off right now. But only for Amazon Prime Day, July 8-11. Remember, if you don’t have an active Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL isn’t just an ice maker: It’s a lifestyle upgrade that eliminates making trips to Sonic Drive-Ins, if there’s even one in your area. This model, available in Black or Moonstone Blue, cranks out up to 38 pounds of glorious nugget ice per day, with the first batch ready in under 10 minutes. No plumbing is required thanks to its attached water tank, and its advanced cleaning system keeps your ice fresh for endless chewing sessions. Plus, the SmartHQ app lets you schedule ice production, check status, and even boss it around with Alexa or Google. Your drinks will never be the same.