Get a new iPad for just $200, thanks to an early Labor Day Weekend sale

The ninth-gen. tablet is $129 cheaper than usual and marked down to its lowest price ever with this limited-time discount.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Aug 26, 2024 11:30 AM EDT

iPad 9th Generation Labor Day Weekend Deal in a tiled configuration.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Apple’s iPads are generally considered to be the best tablets around thanks to their power, versatility, large software library, and excellent battery life. Right now, you can scoop up the last-gen. entry-level model for just $200 on Amazon, though the deal isn’t going to last very long. While this iPad is on sale elsewhere, Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen.

Apple iPad (9th Generation), $199 (Was $329)

Apple 9th Generation iPad on a plain white background.

iPad

The ninth-generation iPad’s best feature is its large, 10.9-inch high-resolution “retina display,” making videos, photos, and text crystal clear. Front and rear-facing cameras make it possible to video chat with friends and family or record and send HD videos or high-resolution pictures. A big part of the iPad’s appeal is access to the App Store, which will allow you to download productivity or recreational software. Whether you need to work in Microsoft Office or want to stream Netflix, you’ll be covered.

These apps will run smoothly thanks to this iPad’s A13 Bionic chip, which is powerful enough to run them with power to spare. Finally, this is the only iPad model to feature Apple’s Touch ID home button, which allows you to unlock the device using your fingerprint or retreat to the home screen with a single press. If you’ve been using an older iPad or have never tried a tablet before, don’t skip this early Labor Day Weekend deal.

Other Apple deals you can get right now

