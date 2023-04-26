We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Picnics are all fun and games until someone’s Bluetooth speaker dies, your phones are on their last leg, and you can’t even charge your eReader to read a book in the sun. Do not fret: a portable power station gives you enough power to charge everyone’s speakers and phones and still has some in reserve to maintain good-time vibes. You can also keep some cash in reserve because this EcoFlow portable power station is on sale on Amazon for 30% off—and that’s not even including the $10 coupon.

EcoFlow River 2 Portable Power Station, $189 w/ $10 coupon (Was $289)

The River 2’s powerful, larger sibling, the EcoFlow Delta Pro, is our pick for the best solar generator for homes. With this in mind, we feel confident in recommending the River 2 for weekend camping trips or making sure no one has to leave the outdoor hang early because their phone is dead. You can power six essential appliances at the same time thanks to a bevy of ports (including two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port) and a 600W output. When plugged into an AC outlet, this portable generator charges in an hour, and you can even charge it with a separate solar panel. Although it takes three hours to charge via solar, you’ll feel good about using renewable energy to power your device. And, the portable power station is built to last up to 10 years—that’s less time being in a landfill and more time fueling your adventures.

Another portable generator favorite, the Anker 521 Portable Power Station, is on sale for $186.99—25% down from its $249.99 standard price. This particular one includes a temperature control system to prevent overheating and is impact resistant.

Don’t wait until the sun sets to take advantage of this deal—it will be over before you know it.

