The Oura Ring is our favorite smart ring, and its up to $100 off before Black Friday at Amazon

The Oura Ring 3 is at its lowest price ever—don't wait until Turkey Time to snag it.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 1 Hour Ago

Smart rings take the best of a fitness wearable and put it into a fashionable accessory straight from the jewelry store. The Oura Ring Gen3 is one of our favorites, and it’s up to $100 off at Amazon before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means you can put its fantastic sleep tracking to work during your post-turkey football nap on Thanksgiving.

Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage – Gold $349 (Was $449)

An Oura Ring 3 Heritage smart ring sitting on a marble plate

I have been shamed for wearing an Apple Watch to a fancy event, and that’s stopped since switching to the Oura Ring 3. It’s a well-rounded ring—no pun intended—with a bevy of sensors. The Oura Ring has been around longer than its competitors—around 10 years, to be exact— meaning it’s had more time to improve and iterate. Its data collection is more accurate than others, and its sensors can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, movement, and body temperature. It also has automatic workout detection that works and exists, which other smart ring manufacturers can’t claim. This ring also collects data on Illness Detection, Daytime Stress, Resilience (how well your body recovers from physiological stress), and Cycle Tracking. There is one (smart) ring to rule them all, and it’s the Oura Ring.

If you’re already a smart ring owner and want to upgrade, the Oura Ring 4 has better battery life, extended sizes, improved sensor accuracy, and a new charging base. It may not be on sale like its predecessor, but someone in your family with your ring size could use a hand-me-down.

 
Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.