The Oura Ring is our favorite smart ring, and its up to $100 off before Black Friday at Amazon

Smart rings take the best of a fitness wearable and put it into a fashionable accessory straight from the jewelry store. The Oura Ring Gen3 is one of our favorites, and it’s up to $100 off at Amazon before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means you can put its fantastic sleep tracking to work during your post-turkey football nap on Thanksgiving.

I have been shamed for wearing an Apple Watch to a fancy event, and that’s stopped since switching to the Oura Ring 3. It’s a well-rounded ring—no pun intended—with a bevy of sensors. The Oura Ring has been around longer than its competitors—around 10 years, to be exact— meaning it’s had more time to improve and iterate. Its data collection is more accurate than others, and its sensors can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, movement, and body temperature. It also has automatic workout detection that works and exists, which other smart ring manufacturers can’t claim. This ring also collects data on Illness Detection, Daytime Stress, Resilience (how well your body recovers from physiological stress), and Cycle Tracking. There is one (smart) ring to rule them all, and it’s the Oura Ring.

If you’re already a smart ring owner and want to upgrade, the Oura Ring 4 has better battery life, extended sizes, improved sensor accuracy, and a new charging base. It may not be on sale like its predecessor, but someone in your family with your ring size could use a hand-me-down.