Our favorite rechargeable hand warmers are just $14.99 right now on Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re snow shredding on the mountain, working at the job site, or clearing snow from your driveway, cold hands are the worst. Luckily, these Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmers are just $17 right now on Amazon, which matches their Black Friday sale price. This model earned the title of “best rechargeable” in our buying guide for the best hand warmers. If you’re still using those disposable hand warmers, it’s time to upgrade.

OCOOPA

These rechargeable warmers offer three different temperature settings ranging from 95 degrees all the way up to 131 degrees. That allows users to decide whether they want more intense heat or longer battery life. Each charge provides hours of operation, though your mileage will vary depending on the conditions and which setting you choose. They’re perfectly shaped to easily grip in your hand and slide into just about any pocket. At this price, I recommend buying several sets to keep where you’ll need them. It’s not just about comfort—frostbite can be a real threat and these can help you fend it off.

Note: These come in a ton of different colors, but only a few of them hit the $14.99 low price so be sure to check the price if you switch colors.

More cold weather deals on heaters, heated clothing, and more