Don’t wait till Prime Day—save $100 on the latest Apple Watch today

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to upgrade to a new smartwatch.

Posted on Jun 26, 2024 12:30 PM EDT

An Apple Watch Series 9 in a pattern on a plain background
Amazon announced its annual Prime Day event is July 16-17. However, sometimes you simply can’t wait to take advantage of a good deal—especially if it’s a sale on something you consider a necessity, like one of the best fitness watches. Apple’s latest Watch—the Series 9—is $100 off at Amazon. This is perfect if you’re looking to upgrade ASAP, replacing your current, broken smartwatch with the latest and greatest.

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] $299 (Was $399) 

An Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS on a plain background

Apple
See It

From the powerful S9 chip to its carbon neutrality when paired with a Sport Loop band, there’s much to love with this generation of Apple Watch. We’re fans of its ECG readings, sleep and cycle tracking, and its bevy of included fitness programs. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention its superior fall and crash detection. And more health and fitness features are scheduled to come when watchOS 11 launches in a few months.

More early Prime Day Apple deals:

