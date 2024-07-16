The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen.) is the cheapest it’s ever been during Prime Day

If you’ve been holding off on getting an Apple Watch (or upgrading from an older model), Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect opportunity. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is currently marked down to its lowest price ever. We expect this Apple Watch to sell out quickly, given its $80 discount, so if you’re interested in picking one up, you should act fast.

And remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals, so sign up for a free 30-day trial here if you don’t have an active subscription.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen.) is Apple’s newest entry-level wearable, and it’s still an excellent choice for those who are still on the fence about smartwatches. In addition to telling you the time, the Apple Watch can keep track of your heart rate, sleep, steps taken, calories burned, and automatically log that data in the Health app available on iOS and iPadOS. Pair it with some new AirPods for motivation on the move. Additionally, you can use the Apple Watch to view notifications on your wrist at a glance before deciding whether it necessitates picking up your phone. There’s even a handy feature that will ring your iPhone (even if it’s on silent) from the Apple Watch, which is convenient if you’ve misplaced it. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen.) is generally a great smartwatch for its money, but this Prime Day deal makes it an even better value.

[Buying an Apple Watch to take advantage of its fitness features? Check out the best deals on exercise accessories so you can start recording those metrics.]

Other Prime Day Apple deals worth your time: