Published Aug 12, 2022

If, like me, you still enjoy spending time outdoors in below-freezing temperatures, you’ve probably considered purchasing heated gloves. I resisted for years, relying instead on chemical hand warmers and plastic bags. But, since winters seem to be getting colder and I start feeling the chill in my bones quicker than ever, I finally decided to see what all the hubbub was about. In the dead of winter, you want to keep your fingers toasty for a long time, whether you’re working up a sweat or just trekking out to the store. The best heated gloves are comfortable without impeding manual dexterity in your fingers, so you can ski, cycle, or do whatever you want in the freezing cold.

How we picked the best heated gloves

Living in New York City, I do not own a car and, while I have nothing against the city’s subway system, I prefer my bicycle as my mode of transportation. I ride/commute all year long, even through the winter. The only thing that keeps me off the bike is an active blizzard. I’ve also been lucky enough to spend months at a time cycling or trekking in remote mountain environments, like the Pamirs in Tajikistan and the Karakorum in northern Pakistan. I’ve been testing and writing about outdoor gear for over a decade for a variety of outlets, including HuffPost, BBC Travel, and Adventure Cycling. I am on a perpetual quest for cold weather gear that works well and makes me forget that I’m even wearing it.

I tested these battery-operated heated gloves by using them the way I would any other pair: taking them out on a bike ride or two. Cycling actively tests a glove’s grip, warmth, and wind resistance. You get to know a pair of gloves very well when you have a sustained stream of frigid wind blowing on your hands. I specifically noted how easy it was for me to operate my bike, the glove’s flexibility, and, when appropriate, their water resistance.

What to consider when buying heated gloves

While the majority of heated gloves available offer similar features, each one feels slightly different than the others and performs differently when worn out in the elements. Everyone also has their own personal criteria when evaluating apparel. I personally look for a pair of gloves that I don’t have to think about too much while I’m out in the cold. With that in mind, here are some things you should look for when buying your next pair of heated gloves.

How do heated gloves work?

Heated clothing has ultra-thin metal wires or fibers built into it that warm up when electricity passes through them. These wires or far-infrared fibers, most commonly made from carbon or a metal composite, are woven or fused directly into or onto an internal fabric layer. The voltage of batteries used in heating clothing is low enough that there is no chance of electrical shock.

Fit and size

To ensure your glove provides maximum warmth without restricting manual dexterity, you should measure your hand and make sure you get the right size. Gloves are not one-size-fits-all. Moreover, the measurements for each size vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, so you may require a medium from one brand, and a large one from another.

In a properly fitted glove, your fingertips should reach just shy of the end of the glove—about a ¼ to 3/8 of an inch—so you have a full range of movement. The wrist portion of the glove should run far enough up your arm to tuck into or extend over a jacket sleeve, preventing cold air from getting under it.

Most manufacturers will have a size chart on their websites, showing you how to measure your hand and find the right size with each brand.

Waterproofing

To waterproof or not to waterproof? That is the question. Waterproofing measures generally make clothing less breathable, which means body sweat will get trapped inside. In other words, your waterproof gloves may soak up sweat and start to smell more quickly than a less water-resistant pair. On the other hand, you don’t want to get completely soaked and end up with gloves full of water.

Many heated gloves have a waterproof fabric on the outside part of the glove and something breathable on the palm area, giving you the best of both options. Breathable fabric on the underside of your hand reduces the chances of sweat building up in your palms, which could affect your ability to grip a ski pole or climbing rope. Having waterproof fabric on the outside of your gloves—the part that is most often exposed directly to snow and rain—means excess water won’t be able to penetrate the glove. As a general rule, if you’re likely to find yourself outside when it’s actively snowing or raining, go with a waterproof option.

Battery life

Most heated gloves are powered by 7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which usually last between 2 and 8 hours depending on the temperature setting and other factors. Rather than presenting battery life estimates, which can vary quite a bit, we recommend looking at the raw battery capacity, measured in milliamp hours (mAh), which should give you a general idea of how long it should last compared to other gloves.

Some, but not all, heated gloves feature removable, replaceable battery packs. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, we recommend choosing gloves with replaceable batteries so you can swap them out as needed.

Touchscreen capability

Gloves and smartphones don’t always get along. Between the padding and materials, capacitive touchscreens don’t pick up taps and swipes as easily when your fingers are covered. Having to take a glove off while in inclement weather in order to use your phone is annoying at best, and excruciating in extreme cold.

Some gloves have an outer layer over your fingertips with a special material made from copper fiber conductive yarn, which makes it easier to use a touchscreen without taking off your gloves. Essentially, the copper in the fabric allows the gloves to interact with the electrical current produced by touchscreens. Most commonly, the material is used only on the tips of one or two fingers in a small enough area that overall warmth isn’t really affected.

At this point, these features are fairly common, but you should check for them when picking a cheaper glove or something from a less technical brand.

The best heated gloves: Reviews & Recommendations

As an outdoor and adventure lover whose hands and feet get cold easily, I feel as if I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time (and money) trying out a wide range of gear and techniques. While I admit to occasionally resorting to the plastic bags on my feet method of combating freezing temperatures, my gloves choices trend toward the more high-tech, as maintaining mobility and grippiness is almost as important as keeping warm. Here are some of the best heated gloves we’ve found for a variety of outdoor activities.

Best overall: Savior Thick Battery Heated Leather Gloves

Why it made the cut: These Savior gloves are very warm and have all the features we could want for a cold day out.

Specs

Heating elements: Far-infrared fiber

Far-infrared fiber Temperature range: 113°F (low) – 150°F (high)

113°F (low) – 150°F (high) Power source: 7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Battery life: 2200 mAh

2200 mAh Material: Soft lambskin and polyester; cotton inner layer

Soft lambskin and polyester; cotton inner layer Special features: Touchscreen-sensitive index finger and thumb, anti-slip material on palms

Touchscreen-sensitive index finger and thumb, anti-slip material on palms Sizes: XS-3X

Pros

Soft and flexible

Anti-slip

Versatile

Warm even without heating element turned on

Cons

Not as effective in temperatures below 10°F

Not waterproof

Savior’s rechargeable heated gloves provide the best, most versatile protection from the cold that we’ve felt in a pair of gloves. They are well suited for a variety of outdoor adventures, and reasonably priced, to boot.

In a field full of very similar products from companies with little reputation, they serve as a good example of what to look for in a pair of heated gloves. First and foremost, they’re quite warm with or without the heat turned on. They have three temperature settings, water-resistance and windproofing, heating elements that cover the back of your hand and fingertips, and touchscreen-sensitive material. Meanwhile, a leather palm ensures you won’t lose your grip when you need it the most.

They’re a bit on the thick side, but still flexible enough for shifting gears on a bicycle or holding ski poles. My one personal complaint about these gloves (shared by an Amazon reviewer) is that the “on” indicator light is oddly bright when it’s on in the dark—but I’ve always had issues with bright lights in darkness being distracting.

All in all, it’s exactly what you’re looking for, and you don’t need to spend too much to get it.

Best for cycling: Sealskinz Waterproof Heated Cycle Glove

Why it made the cut: Made specifically for cycling, the Sealskinz waterproof heated cycle glove waterproof heated gloves keeps your hands dry like no other.

Specs

Heating elements: Carbon fiber

Carbon fiber Temperature range: N/A

N/A Power source: 4-volt polymer rechargeable batteries

4-volt polymer rechargeable batteries Battery life: 2200mAh

2200mAh Material: Soft goatskin leather and polyester, Primaloft synthetic insulation

Soft goatskin leather and polyester, Primaloft synthetic insulation Special features: Waterproof, reflective details

Waterproof, reflective details Sizes: XS-XXL

Pros

Lifetime product and waterproof guarantee

Designed specifically for cycling

Lightweight

Cons

Expensive

Sizing runs small so make sure to purchase a size larger than normal

I first learned about Sealskinz products on an uncharacteristically cold, windy, and rainy group bicycle ride across the French countryside. Of the fifteen of us on the ride, all but one of us ended up with painful frozen fingers. The one guy whose hands were fine had a pair of Sealskinz waterproof gloves. I bought my own pair soon thereafter.

Many cold-weather cycling gloves do remain waterproof under sustained wet conditions, but Sealskinz’s cycling gloves keep your hands dry no matter how long you stay out. I have biked through rain, snow, and sleet storms (driving, relentless sleet for up to an hour) and very little moisture permeated the three-layer bonded construction. It features an insulation layer and a reflective layer that directs the body heat you’re generating back into the glove, keeping you extra warm. The integrated heating element produces heat for up to six hours.

A properly heated cycling glove is, in general, a rare find. Most heated gloves, while plenty warm, are often too bulky for gear-shifting and make braking cumbersome. They may also make it hard to properly grip your handlebars long-term. Sealskinz’s cycling gloves have a cycling-friendly design with a leather palm, enabling a better grip, and plenty of reflective details. (You can never have too many when commuting on dark, winter mornings.) In so many ways, it is the perfect winter cycling glove.

Best for motorcycle: Begleri Heated Gloves

Why it made the cut: Begleri heat gloves are very warm and durable, making them an excellent choice for motorcycle rides in the blustery cold.

Specs

Heating elements: Thin wires woven into fabric

Thin wires woven into fabric Power source: 7.4V rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

7.4V rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Battery life: 5000mAh

5000mAh Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Special features: Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips, waterproof

Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips, waterproof Sizes: S-XL

Pros

Long-lasting heat—up to 11 hours on lowest setting

5 heating levels

Good price

Cons

Thick

Begleri’s heated gloves really emphasize the “heated” facet of the heated glove. Featuring a much larger battery than many of our other picks—5,000mAh, versus 2,000-2,500MaH—they offer longer-lasting heating and, if you want it, more intense heat. Begleri gloves offer five heating levels, as opposed to the usual “low, medium, and high” you see on most heated gloves. At the lowest level, the heat should last up to 11 hours.

Looking at the glove, itself, it features a waterproof polyester outer layer, followed by a sponge layer, then heating element fibers, 3M cotton, and velvet. The wrist buckle and drawstring closure at the cuff allows for a secure fit that will block out a cold wind no matter how fast you’re going. These don’t hold a grip quite as well as our cycling pick, but it’s a very thick, very cozy glove.

Best for work: Volt Resistance Work 7v Leather Heated Gloves

Why it made the cut: Volt Resistance’s 7v Work gloves are much more durable and made for working outside in extreme cold.

Specs

Heating elements: “Zero layer” heat system: Thin wires bonded to lining fabric

“Zero layer” heat system: Thin wires bonded to lining fabric Power source: 7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Battery life: 2500 mAh

2500 mAh Heat settings: 4

4 Material: Leather, tricot lining

Leather, tricot lining Special features: Extra leather on palm for durability

Extra leather on palm for durability Sizes: S-XXL

Pros

Extremely durable

Padded palms for added comfort

Heats whole hand

Cons

A bit bulky around the fingers

I grew up in northern Ohio near Lake Erie. My dad did a lot of work outside including many wood-cutting expeditions to my Grandparents’ woods to procure fuel for our wood-burning stove. He had this amazing pair of yellow leather, fleece-lined work gloves that he’d wear on these trips. I liked to wear them around the house because I was fascinated with how they’d molded themselves into the exact shape of his hands, and with how small my own hands felt inside them.

Constructed from durable yellow stained leather with padded, reinforced palms, these heated work gloves from Volt Resistance remind me of the ones my dad wore. Heating wires extend through the entire glove including the fingers, thumbs, and palms to provide full coverage across your hand. There’s a clear window on the back of the glove near the wrist that clearly shows how much power remains in the batteries.

I bought a pair for my dad last Christmas. His review: “Wow, what will they think of next? You know, back in the day, we just put plastic bags on our hands under our gloves. These are definitely way better than that.”

Best for fingertips: Savior Thick Electric Heated Mittens

Why it made the cut: If you’re a mitten person, this heated version from Savior is the warmest pair we’ve found.

Specs

Heating elements: Far infrared fiber heating wires

Far infrared fiber heating wires Power source: 7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Battery life: 2200 mAh

2200 mAh Material: Polyester, neoprene, cotton

Polyester, neoprene, cotton Special Features: Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips

Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips Sizes: XXS-XXL

Pros

Great for winter sports

Soft and flexible

Lightweight

Cons

Battery is bulky at the base

This updated version of Savior’s heated mittens has double the heated wires and elements in the thumb area as the previous model. My thumbs are always the first of my digits to be affected by the cold but these kept me warm during an ice canyon tour and skating on Mildred Lake in Jasper, Alberta in February.

I wouldn’t use these for cycling or any other activity where flexibility and dexterity were super important, but they’re cozier than most gloves and a perfect fit for low-key outdoor events.

Best for ski: Akaso Heated Gloves

Why it made the cut: The anti-slip surface of these splashproof and breathable Akaso gloves makes them perfect for gripping ski poles.

Specs

Heating elements: Carbon fiber heating panels

Carbon fiber heating panels Power source: 7.4V rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

7.4V rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Battery life: 3200mAh

3200mAh Heating levels: 3

3 Material: Faux leather, cotton

Faux leather, cotton Special features: Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips, waterproof

Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips, waterproof Sizes: S-XL

Pros

Splash proof

Breathable

Reflective strip

Warm up quickly

Cons

Limited long-term waterproofing

Featuring a layer of 3M Thinsulate material that retains heat 1.5 times better than down, anti-slip gripping material on the palms, and a cuff drawstring to secure them around your wrist, these Akaso heated gloves offer the right kind of protection for skiers and snowboarders.

Carbon fiber heating panels cover the back of the hand, fingers, and thumb (not the palm). The heating elements are covered by water-repellent nylon and the 3M Thinsulate, which keeps your hands warm with or without the electric heat on. They’re warm and comfortable in good weather, but don’t fare as well in the rain or snow. With a steady stream of precipitation, you will eventually feel moisture penetrate the outer layer and start to pool inside the glove. That said, they’re perfect for clear, sunny, ski days.

Best thin: Sun Will Heated Glove Liners

Why it made the cut: These heated glove liners from Sun Will are so light you’ll almost forget you have them on.

Specs

Heating elements: Far infrared fiber heating wires

Far infrared fiber heating wires Power source: 7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

7.4-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Battery life: 2200 mAh

2200 mAh Material: Polyester, lycra, fleece

Polyester, lycra, fleece Special features: Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips

Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips Sizes: XXS-XXL

Pros:

Thin and light

Soft

Can wear under another pair of gloves

Great for arthritis and blood circulation

Cons:

Not as durable as thicker, bulkier gloves

Made from lycra and fleece, these gloves are intended to fit close to your hand and be worn under a waterproof glove shell when needed. If you already have a favorite pair of waterproof gloves you wear while hiking or skiing, add these as an underlayer on particularly blustery days. You can, of course, also wear them on their own.

Thin heated gloves are also especially useful if you suffer from chronically cold hands, even when indoors. They’re excellent for stimulating blood circulation, whether you need to warm up from the cold or need help with symptoms caused by arthritis or Raynaud’s Syndrome.

Why it made the cut: If you want to keep your hands warm without spending much money, a pair of cheap gloves and hand warmers will do the trick.

Specs

Heating elements: iron powder, salt, water, activated carbon. Oxygen reacts with the iron and salt to form iron oxide, which releases heat

iron powder, salt, water, activated carbon. Oxygen reacts with the iron and salt to form iron oxide, which releases heat Power source: Chemical air-activated hand warmers

Chemical air-activated hand warmers Battery life: N/A

N/A Heating levels: N/A

N/A Material: Fleece, leather palm

Fleece, leather palm Special features: Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips

Touchscreen-sensitive fingertips Sizes: M/L-L/XL

Pros

No batteries or charging required

Inexpensive

TSA approved

Made in USA

Cons

Not very breathable

Not waterproof

Chemical hand warmers are the original, low-tech way to keep your hands (and feet) warm while out in adverse conditions. Working on outdoor TV productions in cold weather, we buy them in bulk and dole them out to cast and crew like candy. Any actor you see filming outside on a blustery day very likely has a hand warmer shoved into each of their pockets.

These fleece hybrid glove/mittens from Hot Hands, one of the biggest names in hand warmers, have a handy pocket to insert a warmer and hold them in place. Each individually sealed warmer is air activated when removed from its package and stays warm for 10 hours. That’s as long as you’ll get from any battery-powered heated glove. On the other hand, you’ll have to buy more hand warmers after using the single pair that comes with the gloves. A box of 40 additional warmers costs about $22.00, though, so you’re still spending less than you would on our top pick.

The gloves themselves are the kind with fingers and a foldable mitten you can pull over your fingers when needed. They’re made from toasty warm fleece with a TruGrip leather palm. Are they as warm as our other picks? No. Do they offer the same wind and water resistance? Not really. But they’re very affordable, and those hand warmers will keep you warm in a pinch.

FAQs

Q: How much do heated gloves cost? Most of our favorite heated gloves cost around $100. There are alternatives, like our budget pick, which cost considerably less. That said, there isn’t too much variation between major and minor brands, so you should expect to spend $100 or more for high-quality heated gloves. Q: Where do I recycle my heated gloves? Recycle heated gloves anywhere that takes clothing and textiles as long as you remove the batteries beforehand. To recycle rechargeable lithium-ion batteries properly, you will need to find a local recycling center that’s certified in handling electronic waste. Check with your local recycling and waste disposal service to find out where. Q: Are heated gloves or mittens better? It’s largely a matter of personal preference. If you’re doing something where you need your fingers to move individually, gloves are the obvious choice. If you’re doing nothing, literally standing still, mittens may be better because your fingers keep each other warm. That said, with the materials and design in modern technical gloves and mittens, both keep your hands very warm. Q: Are heated gloves worth it? Heated gloves are definitely worth it if your fingers are always cold and you enjoy outdoor activities in the winter months. Frozen, stiff fingers will spoil the fun every time—and could be potentially dangerous. Heated gloves don’t really cost more than conventional winter gloves without a heating element.

Final thoughts on the best heated gloves

Heated gloves are great for when you either need to work or want to play out in extremely cold weather. By giving these naturally warm gloves a nice, battery-powered boost, you can keep your hands toasty for hours on end. There are plenty of extra warm gloves out there, though, so you have tons of options.