Our editors’ favorite beauty and skincare Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Everyone deserves to look and feel their most beautiful—it’s even better when you feel pretty and save a pretty penny. Amazon is one of the best places to get all your beauty and skincare products, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member. I personally love the Subscribe & Save deals on my favorite products, and I don’t have to worry about running out since they show up on my doorstep every month. Lots of cleansers, hair tools, and makeup options are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so I’ve highlighted some of my favorites here.

And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

This is one of my favorite body lotions to use in the summer. It’s not greasy, and it smells like it came out of a spa. It has niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and squalene to keep your skin hydrated and looking shorts-ready. You can also use it on your face if you want.

This is the only product that makes my waves and curls defined but not crunchy. It moisturizes strands, enhances shine, and reduces frizz and flyaways. Chia seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and vegan protein are some of the nourishing ingredients that help make hair commercial-worthy locks happen. It works for all hair types.

I constantly reach for these cheap makeup brushes that feel just like something high-end. They’re also super easy to clean, and there’s sure to be a brush for blending, applying, and lining. They’re the best makeup brushes I’ve ever bought, and I would repurchase them. Judging by their quality, I won’t have to.

More of the best beauty and skincare Prime Day sales:

Best makeup sales

Best haircare sales

Best therapy mask and wand sales

Best skincare sales

Best hair removal, epilator, and razor sales

Best beauty supplement sales