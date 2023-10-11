We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) is Apple’s budget-friendly wearable, and Amazon has knocked $50 off the price across the board to make it even more attainable. The SE has most of the bells and whistles found on the more expensive Apple Watch models at a fraction of the price. It’s 50m water resistant and includes essential safety features like irregular/unusually high heartbeat notifications and crash detection. It works seamlessly with other Apple devices. Plus, it comes in two sizes and a wide variety of colors. You can buy an older model to save money, but then you won’t get software support for as long as you will with the SE. This is all the smartwatch most people need, and it’s a steal at this price.

This is the cheapest version you can get. It has a smaller 40mm face (you can move up to 44mm starting at $229). It’s great if you don’t have a huge wrist or you simply don’t want a giant watch. It monitors your heart rate, gives you your messages, runs all the Apple Watch apps, and does everything most people need.

Other Apple Watch SE options on sale for Prime Day:

