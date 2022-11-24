We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The LG C1 OLED TV debuted back in 2021 and has been one of the best TVs on the market ever since. Right now, you can score an absurd deal on a 65-inch model for $1,196, which is more than $1,300 off of its regular price and several hundred dollars cheaper than most sale prices we’ve seen. That’s the magic of Black Friday.

The LG C1 isn’t the company’s top-end OLED, but it does represent an optimal mixture of price and features. You get the poppy colors and absurd contrast that makes OLED appealing, as well as a suite of HDMI 2.1 connections to make the most of modern gaming consoles. We have seen pretty great deals on smaller versions of this TV, but the 65-inch model is a sweet spot for many viewers. The current deal actually makes the 65-inch panel cheaper than its 55-inch counterpart.

Amazon says this sale will last for four days, but I’d be very surprised if the stock lasted that long. This is a truly phenomenal TV on par with the best of this year’s models for the lowest price we have ever seen.

If the C1 doesn’t fit your space or budget, go check out our list of the best early Black Friday TV deals. It includes everything from cheap smart TVs to splurge-worthy flagship displays.