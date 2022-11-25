The best Black Friday headphone deals
Now 'ear this: These are the best Black Friday headphone & earbud deals we've found, including wireless, wired, open- & closed-back options.
By the time you read this, another Thanksgiving is in the books. But that doesn’t mean you don’t still have things to be thankful for if you’re in the market for personal audio upgrades and deep discounts. And, lucky for you if you are, we’re on the same wavelength and attuned to the best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds.
If you’re looking for Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones, Sony’s last-gen. but still potent WH-1000XM4 ($228, regularly $349) is a good pickup, as is the premium, sound- and software-rich Shure AONIC 50 ($249, usually $299). If you take an old-school approach to audio purity, or just want to dabble in audiophile, both the Meze Audio 99 Classics closed-back headphones ($229, regularly $309) and Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX open-back headphones ($199, regularly $279) will get you wired and manage to both be affordable and deliver excellent, non-fatiguing imaging.
Those are just a few highlights that had us perking up our ears. We’ve collected dozens more below—including both headphones and earphones that go for under $100 to several thousand—and we’ll continue to update this list whenever we find gear that’s going for a song. But remember, Black Friday deals can’t be put on repeat, so if you see something that slaps quickly snap it up!
The best Black Friday wireless headphones deals
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $179 (Was $199)
- Marshall Headphones Major IV On-ear Bluetooth Headphones, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $228 (Was $349.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $348 (Was $399.99)
- Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation Pro+ & Bluetooth Multipoint, $149.99 (Was $349.99)
- 1MORE SonoFlow ANC Bluetooth Headphones with LDAC, $79.99 w/ coupon (Was $99.99)
- House of Marley Positive Vibration 2: Over-Ear Wired Headphones with Microphone, $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- House of Marley Positive Vibration XL ANC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh Wireless Over-ear Headphones, $59.99 (Was $104.99)
- V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (Was $330)
- V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones and Personal Speaker System, $249.99 (Was $399.99)
- Cleer Alpha ANC Bluetooth Headphones, $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- Bose SoundLink II Around-ear Wireless Headphones, $149 (Was $229)
- Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $249 (Was $299)
- Master & Dynamic MW50+ Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199.95 (Was $299)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (Was $549)
- Beats Studio3 ANC Over-ear Wireless Headphones, $149 (Was $349)
The best Black Friday wired headphones deals
Open-back headphones
- Sennheiser HD 600 Open-back Dynamic Headphones, $299 (Was $399)
- Sennheiser HD 650 Open-back Dynamic Headphones, $340.55 (Was $499.95)
- Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-back Dynamic Headphones, $299 (Was $499.95)
- Sennheiser HD 800 S Open-Back Reference Headphones, $1,399.95 (Was $1,699.95)
- beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X Open-Back Studio Headphones, $249 (Was $279)
- Focal Clear MG Open-Back High-Fidelity Over-Ear Headphones, $1,199 (Was $1,499)
- Focal Utopia Series 2020 Over-Ear Open-Back Flagship Headphones, $3,990 (Was $4,399)
- Massdrop x Focal ELEX Open-back Audiophile Headphones, $599 (Was $749)
- Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX Open-back Audiophile Headphones, $199 (Was $279)
- Drop + HiFiMan HE5XX Planar-Magnetic Open-back Headphones, $159 (Was $229)
Closed-back headphones
- beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X Closed-Back Studio Headphones, $249 (Was $279)
- HiFiMan HE-R9 closed-back dynamic headphones, $249 (Was $369)
- Focal Celestee Closed-Back Over-Ear Audiophile Wired Headphones, $799 (Was $999)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones, $39 (Was $69)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M30X Professional Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones, $69 (Was $109)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M40X Professional Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones, $99 (Was $177)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones, $149 (Was $169)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M60X Professional Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones, $199 (Was $219)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M70X Professional Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones, $269 (Was $299)
- Drop + Dan Clark Audio Aeon Closed X Planar-Magnetic Headphones, $379 (Was $499)
- Meze Audio 99 Classics Walnut Gold Audiophile Headphones, $229 (Was $309)
The best Black Friday earbuds deals
- beyerdynamic Free BYRD ANC TWS Earbuds, $199 (Was $249)
- Klipsch T5 II McLaren Edition ANC TWS Earbuds McLaren Edition w/ AI Hands-Free Operation, Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless Charging Case, $299 (Was $349)
- EarFun Air S ANC Multipoint TWS Earbuds, $48.75 w/ coupon (Was $75.99)
- Monoprice M-TWE ANC TWS Earbuds w/ Sonarworks SoundID & aptX, $49.99 (Was $129.99)
- Monoprice Horizon ANC TWS IPX5 Earphones w/ Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX Adaptive, AAC) & Gaming Low Latency Mode, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Drop + Grell TWS1X Earbuds w/ Bluetooth 5.2 & SoundID, $99 (Was $199)
- Marshall Headphones Minor III TWS Earbuds, $99.99 (Was $129)
- Marshall Headphones Motif ANC TWS Earbuds, $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (Was $26.99)
- Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds – Take a Hike, $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Skullcandy Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds Transparency Edition, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $28.99 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Earbuds, $44.99 (Was $129.99
- Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbud, $49.99 (Was $78.99)
- Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds, $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds, $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- Master & Dynamic MW08 ANC TWS Sapphire Glass Sport Earbuds, $259.95 (Was $349)
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro ANC TWS Earbuds, $84.99 (Was $169.99)
- Yamaha TW-E7B Bluetooth 5.2 TWS ANC Earbuds, $199.95 (Was $279.95)
- Powerbeats Fit Pro ANC TWS Earbuds, $179.95 (Was $199.95)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $149.95 (Was 249.95)
- Beats Studio Buds ANC TWS Earbuds, $99 (Was $149.95)
- JBL Tune 230NC TWS Earbuds, $49.95 (Was $99.95)
- JBL Live Pro TWS 2 ANC Earbuds, $74.95 (Was $149.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 TWS Earbuds, $99 (Was $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ANC TWS Earbuds, $199 (Was $229)
- 1MORE Evo ANC Dual-Driver TWS Earbuds, $149 w/ coupon (Was $169)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC IP57 TWS Earbuds, $99 (Was $179.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $199.99 (Was $249)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $159 (Was $169)
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, $69 (Was $129.95)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $128 (Was $199.99)
- Sony LinkBuds Open-Ring True Wireless Earbuds, $128 (Was $179.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC TWS Earbuds, $178 (Was $279.99)
The best Black Friday earphones deals
- Sennheiser IE 300 Audiophile Full-range Wired Earphones, $149.95 (Was $299.95)
- Sony IER-M9 In-Ear Monitors, $998 (Was $1,499)
- Sony IER-Z1R Signature Series Audiophile In-Ear Monitors, $1,698 (Was $1,999)
- Westone Three-Driver Noise-Isolating Wired Musician In-Ear Monitor, $276.50 (Was $399)
- Westone Five-Driver Noise-Isolating Wired Musician In-Ear Monitor, $454.99 (Was $649.99)
- 7Hz Timeless Planar-magnetic Earphones, $199 (Was $220)
- Etymotic ER3SE & ER3XR Isolating Balanced Armature IEMs, $95 (Was $179)
