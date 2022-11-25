We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

By the time you read this, another Thanksgiving is in the books. But that doesn’t mean you don’t still have things to be thankful for if you’re in the market for personal audio upgrades and deep discounts. And, lucky for you if you are, we’re on the same wavelength and attuned to the best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds.

If you’re looking for Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones, Sony’s last-gen. but still potent WH-1000XM4 ($228, regularly $349) is a good pickup, as is the premium, sound- and software-rich Shure AONIC 50 ($249, usually $299). If you take an old-school approach to audio purity, or just want to dabble in audiophile, both the Meze Audio 99 Classics closed-back headphones ($229, regularly $309) and Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX open-back headphones ($199, regularly $279) will get you wired and manage to both be affordable and deliver excellent, non-fatiguing imaging.

Those are just a few highlights that had us perking up our ears. We’ve collected dozens more below—including both headphones and earphones that go for under $100 to several thousand—and we’ll continue to update this list whenever we find gear that’s going for a song. But remember, Black Friday deals can’t be put on repeat, so if you see something that slaps quickly snap it up!

The best Black Friday wireless headphones deals

The best Black Friday wired headphones deals

Open-back headphones

Closed-back headphones

The best Black Friday earbuds deals

The best Black Friday earphones deals

