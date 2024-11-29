Branch desks and office chairs don’t go on sale very often, but you can get big deals this Black Friday

You’ve probably heard of Branch. You’ve almost certainly seen the company’s ads in your social media, touting high-end, design-forward office furniture. My wife has a Branch chair in her office and I think about stealing it nearly every day. Right now, I have a chance to get my own because the company’s products have very rare discounts for Black Friday. This is no tiny sale, either. Just about everything is a full 20 percent off right now. While it’s still an investment, everything Branch makes looks and feels extremely nice. This deal is harder to resist if you’ve been sitting in an uncomfortable office chair all day long like I have.

With its cushy nylon seat and flexible mesh back, this is one of the most comfortable office chairs around. The chair offers eight individual adjustments, from height to arm placement, so you can customize the fit specifically to your body. The mash back encourages airflow, while the built-in lumbar support provides the structure you need to stay comfortable. It’s rated for up to eight hours of sitting at a time, which sounds both nice and kinda depressing. But, if you have to sit at a desk that long (like I have today), you want the most comfortable possible chair. This specific color is cheaper than the others, so we recommend getting this one. It earned our award for the best office chair for long ours in our buying guide of the best office chairs.

More Black Friday deals on Branch office chairs

Black Friday deals on Branch desks