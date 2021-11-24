It’s Black Friday week, which is a great time to pick up handy accessories for friends, family, and yourself. You can follow our broader Black Friday deal coverage here, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new charger, power bank, or USB media hub specifically, you’ll want to take advantage of the Black Friday discounts and deals from Anker. A reliable name in portable power that knows you want to “charge fast, live more,” Anker has sale prices up to 35-percent off their original price until Nov. 28, making it the optimal time to upgrade your desk, office, or gaming setup.

Here’s are some of the best prices to make sure you don’t deplete your funds as you recharge your devices:

This compact charger can be used on your Samsung S10 or S10+, Macbook Pro or Air, Google Pixel 4 or 4XL, Lenovo ThinkPad X1, iPad Pro, and more. It delivers 65W of power and offers high voltage protection and temperature control. Note that the charging cable is not included.

Use this lightweight, travel-friendly power bank to charge nearly any device that uses a USB port. It can charge two devices at once, and Anker reports that it’s powerful enough to charge an iPhone 8 nearly seven times and a Samsung Galaxy S8 five times. The PowerCore 20100 is available in black, white, blue, and red, and it comes with a micro USB cable and a travel pouch.

This versatile hub provides a Thunderbolt USB-C port, a USB-C data port, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one SD card space, and one microSD card slot. It offers a charging power of up to 100W and can transfer up to 40 Gb/s. This adapter also comes with a travel pouch and 18-month warranty.

