The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people and it’s $30 off for Prime Day

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite has never been cheaper, and it's a must-have for book lovers.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 41 Minutes Ago

If you’re trying to read more, or shopping for a voracious reader who wants to take their entire library with them everywhere they go, the best early Black Friday Deal is Amazon’s discounted Kindle Paperwhite. The latest generation of Amazon’s best Kindle for most people only came out a couple of months ago, but it’s already been marked down, which is great news for anyone who’s been looking for an upgrade or wants to try a dedicated digital reading device for the first time.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the e-reader we’ve been continually recommending over the years because it hits the sweet spot of features and price. This latest-generation Paperwhite has a larger 7-inch screen, and a faster processor that increases speed of page turning by 25%. This speed increase is significant, because it’ll make the e-reader feel even more like a real book. The Kindle Paperwhite has 16GB of internal storage, which is enough space to hold thousands of titles. You can also download audiobooks to the device and stream them to speakers or headphones over Bluetooth.

The Kindle Paperwhite is compatible with Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription, which offers unfettered access to a library containing over four million books. Amazon is offering a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited if you pick up a Paperwhite, which is discounted by $30 on its own. There is a Kindle app available for smartphones and tablets, but the benefit of reading on an actual Kindle e-reader is its e-ink display, which is monochromatic and doesn’t reflect sun like the LCD or OLED screen on most electronics. Plus, you can actually focus on reading rather than getting distracted by apps or notifications. If you care about reading digital books at all, don’t skip this deal.

