Save up to $250 with this rare Vitamix blender Black Friday deal
Vitamix Blenders are worth the investment, especially when they're on deep discount.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Vitamix Blenders are awesome. They last forever, don’t clutter their controls with unnecessary features, and make the smoothest smoothies you’ve ever passed through your lips. All that performance comes at a price, though. Vitamixes are expensive. But, today is Black Friday and even the fanciest gadgets find themselves on-sale. Amazon is currently offering up to 45 percent off on some popular Vitamix options, including a handy emulsion blender for just $99. Here’s a quick rundown of the discounted models.
Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container $189 (was $384)
The cheapest model in the sale offers 10 speeds controlled with a simple dial. It has everything you need without much fluff. It’s also self-cleaning, a process which takes under a minute.
Vitamix Immersion Blender, Stainless Steel, 18 inches $99 (was $149)
This 18-inch immersion blender is great for making sauces and other recipes that don’t lend themselves to time spent in a blender. I have a similar model (that’s not nearly as nice) that I use to make some of the smoothest queso I’ve ever had. Imagine giving someone the gift of a Vitamix for under $100.
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container $299 (was $549)
If you want to buy this Blender used, it will typically cost you roughly $350. This one is brand new and comes in $50 cheaper than that. It’s a classic Vitamix with the dial and two buttons up front. It’s simple, elegant, and will last forever.
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container $349 (was $549)
The most advanced model on the list adds fancy features like a programmable timer, electronic display, and even wireless connectivity.