Vitamix Blenders are awesome. They last forever, don’t clutter their controls with unnecessary features, and make the smoothest smoothies you’ve ever passed through your lips. All that performance comes at a price, though. Vitamixes are expensive. But, today is Black Friday and even the fanciest gadgets find themselves on-sale. Amazon is currently offering up to 45 percent off on some popular Vitamix options, including a handy emulsion blender for just $99. Here’s a quick rundown of the discounted models.

The cheapest model in the sale offers 10 speeds controlled with a simple dial. It has everything you need without much fluff. It’s also self-cleaning, a process which takes under a minute.

This 18-inch immersion blender is great for making sauces and other recipes that don’t lend themselves to time spent in a blender. I have a similar model (that’s not nearly as nice) that I use to make some of the smoothest queso I’ve ever had. Imagine giving someone the gift of a Vitamix for under $100.

If you want to buy this Blender used, it will typically cost you roughly $350. This one is brand new and comes in $50 cheaper than that. It’s a classic Vitamix with the dial and two buttons up front. It’s simple, elegant, and will last forever.

The most advanced model on the list adds fancy features like a programmable timer, electronic display, and even wireless connectivity.