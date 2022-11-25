The 55+ best Black Friday appliance deals to upgrade your home
Make some upgrades to your home and kithcen
Black Friday is finally here, and you can save hundreds of dollars on appliances that will make cooking and cleaning a lot easier. Whether you’re interested in finally checking out an Instant Pot and air fryer, or just want a consistent cup of coffee every morning, we’ve rounded up the best deals for your convenience. It’s important to recognize that these deals will only be around for a couple of days—or until an item sells out—so you should act quickly if you see something you like. We’ll be continuing to update this post as new deals become available and older ones end, so check back often. We stand behind all of the deals we’ve chosen to feature, but would like to highlight two particularly good discounts of the best Black Friday appliance deals to give you a small taste of what’s out there.
Vitamix 5200 Blender, $299.95 (Was $549.99)
Vitamix’s 5200 Blender is powerful enough to cut through frozen fruits and vegetables for smoothies or make hot soup in a matter of minutes. Its 64-ounce container is large enough that you can easily batch cook meals, or prepare a meal for an entire family. The blades spin so rapidly that you can clean the blender by filling the container with a little soap and water and running it for about a minute. The one downside to Vitamix’s gear is its expense, but this Black Friday appliance deal knocks nearly 50 percent off the 5200’s price.
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, $229 (Was $349.99)
The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is one of the few Black Friday deals that will actually save you time every time you use it. The robot vacuum uses sensors to map out your room and clean it as efficiently as possible while avoiding obstacles like walls, chairs, or shoes on the ground. You can use the vacuum on any cleaning surface, and set it on a schedule so that vacuuming never interrupts important meetings or your sleep. The i3 EVO can even be controlled using your voice via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant. If you’re trying to make life easier for yourself in 2023, this is the Black Friday appliance deal to get.
The best Black Friday blender deals
- Magic Bullet Blender, $29.99 (Was $32.98)
- Vitamix Explorian Blender, $189.95 (Was $384.87)
- Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, $574.95 (Was $649.99)
- Hamilton Beach Blender and Food Processor Combo, $64.99 (Was $82.99)
- Braun MQ7035X 3-in-1 Immersion Blender, $87.95 (Was $99.95)
- NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
The best Black Friday vacuum deals
- Tineco Floor ONE S5, $324.99 (Was $499.99)
- Tineco iFloor 3, $219.99 (Was $279.99)
- Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $109 (Was $169.99)
- Tineco Pure ONE S15, $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $149.98 (Was $236.89)
- Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (Was $349.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel 3, $139 (Was $199.99)
- Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $139.99 (Was $199.99)
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Eufy RoboVac 11S, $125.99 (Was $229)
- Eufy RoboVac G20, $149.99 (Was $279.99)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV753, $149.99 (Was $229.99)
- Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $299 (Was $599)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, $349 (Was $549.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (Was $274)
- iRobot Roomba j7+, $599 (Was $799.99)
- Robot AIRROBOB P20 Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (Was $199.99)
The best Black Friday toaster deals
- Revolution InstaGLO Toaster, $279 (Was $450)
- GE Stainless Steel Toaster, $39 (Was $49)
- Ninja ST100 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster, $59.50 (Was $110)
- Café Express Finish 2-Slice Toaster, $99 (Was $149)
- BUYDEEM DT620 2-Slice Toaster, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
The best Black Friday microwave deals
- TOSHIBA EM131A5C-SS, $123.99 (Was $149.99)
- Farberware Classic FMO07AHTBKJ, $71.99 (Was $99.99)
- BLACK+DECKER EM720CB7, $84.99 (Was $99.99)
- Panasonic NN-SN65KW, $180 (Was $239.95)
- Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10, $259.20 (Was $399.99)
The best Black Friday coffee maker deals
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Cuisinart SS-15BKSP1 12-Cup Coffeemaker, $135.99 (Was $229.95)
- Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System, $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- KRUPS Simply Brew Family Drip Coffee Maker, $36.47 (Was $54.99)
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $139.99 (Was $249.99)
- De’Longhi EC9155MB La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine, $499.95 (Was $699.95)
- De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine, $259.95 (Was $299.95)
The best Black Friday stand mixer deals
- Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer, $71.49 (Was $109.99)
- Cuisinart SM-50BC Stand Mixer, $139.97 (Was $299.95)
- GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $179 (Was $299)
- Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus, $259.99 (Was $379.99)
- Kitchenin 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer, $159.99 (Was $299.99)
The best Black Friday air fryer deals
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $319.95 (Was $499.95)
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $69.95 (Was $129.99)
- Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, $98.99 (Was $159.99)
- Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL, $249.95 (Was $349.95)
- GE Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $169 (Was $219)
The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals
- Instant Pot Duo Plus (9-Quart), $79.95 (Was $129.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart), $79.95 (Was $149.95)
- Instant Pot Ultra (6-Quart), $101.95 (Was $139.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp, $104.95 (Was $149.99)