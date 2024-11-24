🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

The best Black Friday deal so far: $239 for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and $90 in Amazon credit

With the $90 in Amazon credit, you're essentially paying $149 for a $300 pair of smart glasses on Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 8 Hours Ago

Ray-Ban Meta with clear lenses on-sale for Black Friday
Ray-Ban

This might be the best Black Friday deal I have seen so far in 2024. Right now, the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses are just $239 (their chepest price of the year), plus you get a $90 Amazon digital credit after checkout. The super-cheap $239 price tag is limited to the Wayfarer sunglasses with classic green-tinted lenses, but you can get both regular and large sizes. You’re essentially paying $149 for a $300 pair of smart glasses if you consider the value of the $90 credit. If you don’t like the lens color, you can always swap them out.

Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses, Wayfarer in Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses $239 (with a free $90 Amazon credit, was $389 total value)

Ray-Bans Meta green lenses

Meta

Meta’s took a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and packed them full of useful tech. A built-in camera can record photos and videos that wirelessly transmit to your phone. Built-in directional speakers pump music and other audio directly to your ears without leaking it out into the world. They offer touch controls, as well as a built-in smart assistant that can answer questions and perform other AI-driven tasks. They look cool and they’re super useful in a wide range of situations.

Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses, Wayfarer Matte Black / Clear to Graphite Green Transitions $303

Ray-Ban Meta Transitions lenses

Meta

These are the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses I personally have. The Transitions lenses are clear inside and then transition into sunglasses when you’re out in the sun. I personally have the regular size and wish I had bought the large size, so keep that in mind when making your choice.

 
Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

