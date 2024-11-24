The best Black Friday deal so far: $239 for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and $90 in Amazon credit

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This might be the best Black Friday deal I have seen so far in 2024. Right now, the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses are just $239 (their chepest price of the year), plus you get a $90 Amazon digital credit after checkout. The super-cheap $239 price tag is limited to the Wayfarer sunglasses with classic green-tinted lenses, but you can get both regular and large sizes. You’re essentially paying $149 for a $300 pair of smart glasses if you consider the value of the $90 credit. If you don’t like the lens color, you can always swap them out.

Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses, Wayfarer in Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses $239 (with a free $90 Amazon credit, was $389 total value)

Meta’s took a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and packed them full of useful tech. A built-in camera can record photos and videos that wirelessly transmit to your phone. Built-in directional speakers pump music and other audio directly to your ears without leaking it out into the world. They offer touch controls, as well as a built-in smart assistant that can answer questions and perform other AI-driven tasks. They look cool and they’re super useful in a wide range of situations.

These are the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses I personally have. The Transitions lenses are clear inside and then transition into sunglasses when you’re out in the sun. I personally have the regular size and wish I had bought the large size, so keep that in mind when making your choice.