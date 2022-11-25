The best Black Friday computer deals
Save hundreds of dollars on a new desktop or laptop, or upgrade your accessories
A computer is an expensive, once-in-a-blue-moon purchase, which is why the right Black Friday deal can make a big difference. Right now you can save hundreds of dollars on a new laptop or desktop from virtually any manufacturer, whether you’re interested in an entry-level Chromebook for surfing the web and streaming or a top-of-the-line gaming PC you can take with you anywhere. We’ve been surprised at the sheer volume of computers that are on sale right now, which is why we’ve surfaced the best Black Friday computer deals for your convenience.
We’ve also rounded up the best discounts on accessories like webcams, monitors, keyboards, mice, and more. If you’re satisfied with your machine, upgrading or adding an accessory can make your life easier, especially if you’re moving from wired to wireless peripherals, or an HD to 4K webcam. But remember, these deals can be depleted as quickly as system resources in an underpowered set-up, so act fast if you see a deal you like.
The best MacBook deals
M1 MacBook Air $799 (was $999)
The M1 MacBook Air is the best general-purpose laptop you can get for under $1,000, and this Black Friday deal makes it even easier to get your first Mac or replace an aging one. The 13-inch laptop runs on Apple’s M1 chip, which is powerful enough to handle 4K video editing but energy efficient enough to help the machine last up to 17 hours per charge depending on your workload. There’s no Windows-based machine that can touch the M1 MacBook Air’s performance at this price, and this laptop’s incredibly svelte design is icing on the cake.
- M2 MacBook Air, $1,049 (Was $1,199)
- M2 MacBook Pro (14-Inch), $1,909 (Was $1999.99)
- M2 MacBook Pro (16-Inch), $2,199 (Was $2,499)
The best gaming laptop deals
Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99 (was $2,799.99)
Razer’s Blade 14 is a full gaming PC that’s portable enough to stash in a backpack without feeling like you’re carrying bricks, and its $800 Black Friday discount is among the best we’ve seen across any category. The Blade 14 has a 14-inch 165Hz QHD display, speedy Ryzen 9 processor, and a dedicated NVIDIA graphics card. When you’re home, you can plug it into a monitor or TV with a single HDMI cable and have the desktop gaming experience, too. If you want to play games, but don’t have enough room for a desktop gaming setup, don’t skip this deal.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, $599 (Was $899)
- MSI GE76 Raider, $1,227.99 (Was $1,399)
- Acer Nitro 5, $762 (Was $839.99)
- HP Victus, $812.88 (Was $1,099.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15, $1,099.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- Lenovo Legion 5, $1,099 (Was $1,175)
- MSI Bravo 15, $699 (was $899)
- ASUS TUF Dash 15, $1,198 (Was $1,299.99)
- GIGABYTE A7 K1, $949.99 (Was $999)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, $1,799.99 (Was $1,999.99)
The best gaming desktop deals
- Dell Inspiron 3891, $612 (Was $729.99)
- HP Pavilion Desktop, $714.99 (Was $834.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G10, $1,039.99 (Was $1,349.99)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000, $1,459.99 (Was $1,699.99)
- Skytech Blaze, $989.98 (Was $1,099.99)
- SkyTech Chronos Mini, $629.99 (Was $799.99)
- Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop, $899.99 (Was $999.99)
- Acer Nitro 50, $779 (Was $829.99)
- Thermaltake LCGS Shadow 360 AIO Liquid Gaming PC, $1,299.99 (Was $1,899.99)
- AVGPC Q-Box Series Gaming PC, $594 (Was $799)
The best Chromebook deals
- ASUS Chromebook C403, $118.98 (Was $269.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i, $299.99 (Was $429.99)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, $179 (Was $319.99)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311, $191.29 (Was $249.99)
- HP MediaTek MT8183, $129 (Was $259.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, $229.89 (Was $299.99)
- Dell Education Chromebook 11, $185 (Was $209.74)
The best monitor deals
- Samsung T350, $89.99 (Was $149.99)
- Samsung CF39, $149.99 (was $219.99)
- Samsung SJ55W, $236.29 (Was $329.99)
- Samsung M5, $219.99 (Was $279.99)
- Samsung M8, $499.99 (Was $729.99)
- Samsung S40VA, $154.99 (Was $309.99)
- LG 24MP60G-B, $126.99 (Was $169.99)
- LG 27GL83A-B, $269.99 (Was $299.99)
- LG 32UN880-B, $499.99 (Was $699.99)
- Acer K242HYL, $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- Acer R240HY, $85 (Was $149.99)
- Acer PG241Y, $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Acer CB242Y, $169.57 (Was $199.99)
- Acer Nitro VG240Y, $161.57 (Was $179.99)
- ASUS ZenScreen, $169.99 (Was $189)
- ASUS BE24EQSK, $179 (was $189.99)
- ARZOPA Portable Monitor, $158.99 (was $219.99)
- Cocopar USB-C Portable Monitor, $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- Sansui ES022F1, $109.99 (Was $139.99)
- Sceptre E249W-19203R, $99.98 (Was $148.97)
- Acer Nitro XZ270, $239.72 (Was $329.99)
The best webcam deals
- OBSBOT Tiny PTZ 4K, $215 (Was $269)
- Logitech C920x, $59.99 (Was $69.99)
- Logitech C270, $24.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech Brio 4K Webcam, $137.11 (Was $199.99)
- NexiGo N60, $31.99 (Was $49.99)
- Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam, $59 (Was $99.99)
- Microsoft Modern Webcam, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Anker PowerConf C200, $47.99 (Was $69.99)
The best external hard drive and SSD deals
- Samsung T7 (1TB), $89.99 (Was $104.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme (1TB), $99.99 (Was $249.99)
- Crucial X6 (1TB), $69.99 (Was $109.99)
- Seagate Expansion (12TB), $224.99 (Was $339.99)
- WD My Cloud (4TB), $299 (Was $349.99)
The best computer keyboard deals
- Satechi Slim X2, $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- Logitech MX Keys, $101.99 (Was $119.99)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard, $19.99 (Was $49.99)
- Microsoft Sculpt Keyboard, $59.99 (was $80.95)
- Razer Cynosa, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Razer Ornata, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Corsair K70, $109.99 (Was $169.99)
The best computer mouse deals
- Logitech M510, $19.99 (Was $27.99)
- Logitech M705, $29.99 (Was $34.99)
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini, $15.09 (Was $49.99)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste, $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse, $11.99 (Was $19.99)
- Microsoft Arc Mouse, $52.99 (Was $69.99)
The best computer speaker deals
- JBL Professional 1, $173.29 (Was $262.23)
- Creative Labs GigaWorks T20 Series II, $67.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech Z407, $99.99 (Was $119.99)
- Fluance Ai41, $210.96 (Was $249.99)
- KEF EGG Versatile Desktop Speaker System, $303.56 (Was $499.99)
- Edifier MG300 Computer Sound Bar, $55.99 (Was $69.99)