Check out these Black Friday deals on Govee outdoor lights before you decorate for the holidays

Save yourself an annual trip up a ladder and save money with permanent outdoor holiday lighting.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Govee outdoor holiday lights black friday deals
Govee

Decorative lights set a great holiday mood, but putting them up is the worst. Govee makes a line of permanent outdoor holiday lights that stay up year-round. Once they’re installed, you don’t have to get back on the ladder for years. Right now, Amazon has Govee outdoor smart home lights on deep discount for Black Friday. You can’t beat a deal that costs less money and comes with less work.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2, 144ft RGBIC Outdoor Lights with Dimmable Warm White LED Bulbs $99 (was $169)

Govee permanent outdoor holiday lights bulbs

Govee

This kit comes with 144 feet of stringed lights, the length of which sports an IP67 toughness rating. That means they can withstand wind, rain, and anything else nature can throw at them. That’s what makes them so good for permanent installation. Once they’re in-place, you can control the lights with the Govee companion app. The app offers dozens of pre-programmed modes, so you can celebrate any holiday you want or just set them to a neutral color for a pleasant aesthetic. At this price, you could buy the lights and save enough to pay someone to put them up for you. Never get on a ladder again.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, 150ft RGBIC Outdoor Lights with 108 LED Lights $299 (was $449)

Govee permanent outdoor holiday lights LEDs

Govee

This 150-foot strand includes a total of 108 high-end LEDs. They offer the same IP67 rating as the lights above, as well as more than 100 pre-programmed scene modes available through the app. You can string together up to 9 strands of the lights and they each come with glue and hooks for permanent hanging.

More Govee smart lighting Black Friday deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

