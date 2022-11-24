We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Pet hair punishes average vacuums. No one wants to look at their carpet or floors after spending 20 minutes of intense vacuuming and realize a rogue crumb an an entire clump of pet hair evaded the clutches of the dirt canister. Leave no crumbs with the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, which is on sale for $229.99 on Amazon—that’s $120 off its $349.99 OG price.

An ultralight construction meets major power with the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, which we named the best cordless vacuum for pet hair. And there’s a reason why it won this distinction: it has 50 minutes of run time, digs deeps into carpets, and has a self-cleaning brushroll to prevent any hairy tangles. LED lights illuminate dirt you wouldn’t have caught otherwise, and it transforms into a hand vacuum to clean the steps and the blinds. Our favorite feature of all? Its HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal, which keeps dust, allergens, and dander in the dust cup and out of the air you breathe.

Hurry and snag this pet vacuum before this deal is lost forever like a dust bunny under a couch that hasn’t been moved in at least 10 years.

