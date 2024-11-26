This super-comfy modular couch is 25% off for Black Friday at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A fancy brand name can profoundly jack up a couch’s price tag. But this is Black Friday week, a time for bargains. Instead of spending the price of a used Toyota Camry on a couch, consider the CHITA, which comes in all sorts of sizes and formations to fit your living room. Our favorite happens to be the L-shape formation, which is currently 25% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

The company sells other couch configurations, like this U-shaped sofa, but we love this L-shaped modular sofa that’s a club classic. Each seat is 34 inches deep, meaning there’s plenty of room to sit in whatever deranged way you want. The covers aren’t machine-washable, but you can get them dry-cleaned. The ottoman doubles as storage, meaning your blankies (and video game controllers) have a cozy home. If you ever get bored, you can switch it up with additional seat modules.

More couch and chair deals that we would sit in: