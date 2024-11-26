This super-comfy modular couch is 25% off for Black Friday at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A fancy brand name can profoundly jack up a couch’s price tag. But this is Black Friday week, a time for bargains. Instead of spending the price of a used Toyota Camry on a couch, consider the CHITA, which comes in all sorts of sizes and formations to fit your living room. Our favorite happens to be the L-shape formation, which is currently 25% off at Amazon for Black Friday.
CHITA L-Shaped Modular Sectional Sofa Set $1,124.99 (Was $1,499.99)
The company sells other couch configurations, like this U-shaped sofa, but we love this L-shaped modular sofa that’s a club classic. Each seat is 34 inches deep, meaning there’s plenty of room to sit in whatever deranged way you want. The covers aren’t machine-washable, but you can get them dry-cleaned. The ottoman doubles as storage, meaning your blankies (and video game controllers) have a cozy home. If you ever get bored, you can switch it up with additional seat modules.
More couch and chair deals that we would sit in:
- HONBAY Modular Sectional Sofa with Storage $1,439.99 (Was $1,799.99)
- MAXYOYO Giant Bean Bag Accent Chair $151.99 (Was $189.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Lindyn Transitional Oval Tufted Upholstered Oversized Swivel Accent Chair $771.82 (Was $908.02)
- OSP Home Furnishings Parker Upholstered Swivel Tub Accent Chair $207.36 (Was $243.99)
- COLAMY Upholstered Sherpa Barrel Accent Chair with Storage Ottoman $254.99 (Was $299.99)
- Furniwell Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch $399.99 (Was $499.99)
- Best Choice Products Upholstered Sectional Sofa for Home $299.99 (Was $499.99)
SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES
Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.