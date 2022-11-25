60+ Black Friday speaker deals that sound amazing
Whether you want a soundbar, towers, a Bluetooth party speaker, or a streaming system, we've collected the best Black Friday speaker deals live now.
No matter how you slice it, pumpkin and pecan pies are the best thing about Thanksgiving. The second best thing is waking up the next morning and getting full-range sound at far from full price.
There are some insanely tempting deals live right now on audio gear I’ve auditioned and loved. If I wanted an all-in-one streaming audio system and had $2,299 to spend, I’d buy the KEF LS50 Wireless II bookshelf speakers in a heartbeat. If I wanted an immersive Dolby Atmos experience at home and had $1,399 in my budget, I’d snatch the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer & rear channels. If I wanted a portable Bluetooth party speaker that sounds bigger than its body would have you believe, I’d grab the $198 Sony SRS-XG300. But those are just a few highlights and there are amazing soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, floorstanding speakers, bookshelf speakers, and subwoofers, plus turntables and other system accessories for speakers, at every price point. Remember, however, that Black Friday deals shuffle faster than the playlist you’ve made to test them, so hit “Add to cart” as soon as you see something you like.
The best Black Friday soundbar deals
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra Wireless Surround Sound System, $1,099.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX, $1,477 (Was $1,899)
- Sony HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, $1,694 (Was $2,149.97)
- Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, $1,394 (Was $1,749.97)
- Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos Rear Speakers, $1,399.99 (Was $1,899.99)
- JBL Bar 9.1 w/ Rechargeable Surround Speakers & Dolby Atmos, $999 (Was $1,199.95)
- VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos DTS:X Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Adaptive Height Speakers, $499.88 (Was $799.99)
- VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos DTS:X Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Adaptive Height Speakers, $679.99 (Was $805.91)
- Sonos Arc Wireless Soundbar, $719 (Was $899)
- Sonos Beam (Gen. 2) Soundbar, $359 (Was $449)
- Sonos Sub, $599 (Was $749)
- Bose Soundbar 900 w/ Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos & Alexa, $749 (Was $899)
- Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer, $149 (Was $249)
- Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer, Built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, $199 (Was $299)
- Polk Audio Signa S4 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, eARC & Bluetooth, $329 (Was $399)
- Roku Streambar, $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, & Alexa Voice Control, $279.95 (Was $349.95)
The best Black Friday portable party speaker deals
- Sony SRS-XG300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $198 (Was $349.99)
- Sony SRS-XG500 Portable Bluetooth Boombox, $348 (Was $499.99)
- Sony SRS-XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $148 ($199.99)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $79 (Was $99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (Was $149.99)
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $148.49 (Was $199.99)
- Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, $149.99 (Was $279.99)
- Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker, $249.99 (Was $379.99)
- Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker, $399.99 (Was $549.99)
- Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker, $119.99 (Was $169.99)
- Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker, $149.99 (Was $219.99)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Waterproof, Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, $44.95 (Was $79.95)
- JBL Flip 6 IPX7 Portable Bluetooth PartyBoost Speaker, $89.95 (Was $129.95)
- JBL Charge 5 IP67 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with USB Charge out, $119.95 (Was $179.95)
- JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Powerful Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Light Show, $249.95 (Was $349.95)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker w/ Handle, $229 (Was $329)
- Monoprice SoundStage3 120W aptX Stereo Bluetooth Speaker, $179.99 (Was $229.99)
- Sonos Roam SL Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $127 (Was $159.99)
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2 IP67 90dB Portable Speaker, $59.99 (Was $69.99)
- Tribit StormBox 24W IPX7 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $54.38 (Was $67.99)
- Tribit XSound Mega IPX7 Xbass Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $66.99 (Was $99.99)
- Treblab HD77 IPX6 25W Stereo Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker, $89.97 (Was $119.97)
- House of Marley Get Together 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $249.99 (Was $333)
Best Black Friday home audio deals
- Echo Dot (5th Gen.) Alexa smart speaker w/ clock, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Echo (4th Gen.) Alexa HD smart speaker, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Echo Studio Alexa smart speaker w/ high-fidelity 3D audio, $154.99 (Was $199)
- KEF LS50 Meta, $1,299/pair (Was $1,599)
- KEF Q350, $499.98 (Was $749.99)
- KEF R3, $1,699.98 (Was $2,199.99)
- KEF LS50 Wireless II Hi-Fi Streaming Speaker System, $2,299/pair (Was $2,799.99)
- Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth 4-inch Near-Field Bookshelf Speakers, $104.99 (Was $149)
- Edifier R1700BT Active Bluetooth Near-Field Studio Monitors, $125.99 (Was $179.99)
- Edifier R1850DB Active Bookshelf Speakers w/ Bluetooth and Optical Input, $160.99 (Was $229)
- Edifier S2000MKIII Powered Tri-Amped Bookshelf Speakers w/ Bluetooth, Line-in & Optical Input, $384.99 (Was $549)
- Bowers & Wilkins 704 S2 Floorstanding Loudspeaker, $999 (Was $1,749.50)
- Bowers & Wilkins 703 S2 Floorstanding Speaker, $1,499.99 (Was $2,499.50)
- Bowers & Wilkins 702 S2 Floorstanding Speaker, $1,799.99 (Was $2,999.50)
- Polk Signature Elite ES50 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Tweeter & (2) 5.25″ Woofers, $249 ($349)
- Polk Signature Elite ES55 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Tweeter & (2) 6.5″ Woofers, $349 (Was $449)
- Polk Signature Elite ES60 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Tweeter & Three 6.5″ Woofers, $449 ($549)
- Polk Audio PSW10 10″ Powered Subwoofer, $199 (Was $249)
- Focal Chora 806 bookshelf speakers $598/pair (Was $998)
- Focal Chora 816 Floorstanding Speaker in Dark Walnut $499 (Was $899)
- Focal Chora 826 Floorstanding Speaker in Dark Wood $719 (Was $1,199)
- Naim Mu-so (2nd Generation) Wood Edition Wireless Speaker Streamer System, $1,299 (Was $1,999)
- Denon Home 150 HEOS, Alexa, AirPlay 2 & Bluetooth Smart Speaker, $199 (Was $249)
- Denon Home 250 HEOS, Alexa, AirPlay 2 & Bluetooth Smart Speaker, $399 (Was $499)
- Denon Home 350 HEOS, Alexa, AirPlay 2 & Bluetooth Smart Speaker, $499 (Was $699)
- Tivoli Audio Music System Home (Gen. 2), $749.99 (Was $849.99)
- Klipsch Reference Series Dual 6-1/2″ 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Speaker, $249.98 (Was $499.98)
- Klipsch Reference Series Dual 8″ 600-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Standing Speaker, $299.98 (Was $599.98)
- Klipsch Reference Series 5-1/4″ 340-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair), $199.98 (Was $399.98)
- Klipsch Reference Premiere Dual 6.5″ 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker (Pair), $449.98 (Was $749.98)
- Klipsch Reference 4″ 35W 2-Way Powered Monitors (Pair), $249.99 (Was $499.99)
- Klipsch Reference 10″ 150W Powered Subwoofer, $249.98 (Was $499.98)
- Klipsch Reference 12″ 400W Powered Subwoofer, $299.98 (Was $599.98)
The best Black Friday turntable deals
- Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT Bluetooth Belt-Driven Turntable, $179 (Was $219)
- Audio-Technica AT-LP3 Fully Automatic Belt-Driven Turntable, $199 (Was $249)
- Drop + Audio-Technica Carbon VTA Turntable, $299 (Was $399)
- Victrola Stream Carbon Semi-automatic belt-drive turntable w/ Wi-Fi & Sonos streaming, $699.99 (Was $799.99)
- Spin-Clean Vinyl Record Washer Complete Kit, $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- Spin-Clean Vinyl Record Washer Deluxe Kit, $99.99 (Was $124.99)
The best Black Friday system components & accessories deals
- Yamaha RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV Receiver w/ MusicCast, $449.95 (Was $599.95)
- Sony STRDH590 5.2-Channel 4K HDR AV Receiver w/ Bluetooth, $248 (Was $349)
- HiFiMan EF400 R2R DAC/headphone amp, $499 (Was $599)
- FiiO M17 digital audio player, $1,599 (Was $1,799)
- UA Volt 1 USB Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and streaming, $117.95 ($139)
- UA Volt 2 USB Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and streaming, $169 (Was $189)
- UA Volt 176 USB Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and streaming, $199 (Was $249)
- UA Volt 276 USB Audio Interface for recording, podcasting, and streaming, $269 (Was $299)
