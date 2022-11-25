Whether you’re traveling or you’re in the middle of a storm, you don’t want to lose power. Fortunately, Anker makes a range of devices, from portable power stations to multi-device chargers that will keep your electronics working in a range of situations. These durable power stations and chargers are designed to last. And you can take advantage of these Black Friday Anker deals so you can rest assured you have equipment that will last for years. You can also check out our list of the best generator Black Friday deals if you need even more power.

If your camping trips involve coffee and grilling or you just want to make sure you have backup for your home during the next storm, you can rely on the Anker 757 Portable Power Station. With LiFePO4 batteries that last up to six times longer than the lithium ion batteries, its USB-C port provides 100 watts of power, The Anker 757 comes with six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car outlet to keep a range of devices topped up. It also charges much faster than the competition, and should reach 80 percent of power within an hour. The Anker 757 also comes with three charging cables (AC, solar, car) and should last for up to 10 years. And at more than $400 off, these Black Friday Anker deals allow you to get a deep discount on a power station that you’ll rely on for years to come.

More Black Friday Anker deals