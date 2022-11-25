We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on AirPods, MacBooks, an Apple Watch, or an iPad, you’re going not going to find them directly from Apple. The company is offering free Apple Store gift cards when you purchase hardware at its stores, but no discounts. Don’t worry, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have you covered and have heavily discounted Apple’s latest hardware to their lowest prices of the year. We’ve pulled out some highlights alongside a curated list of the best Black Friday Apple deals.

You can save hundreds of dollars by shopping right now, which is great whether you’re looking for a gift or want to treat yourself. All of the current deals ship well before the holidays, too. It’s important to remember that these deals will only be available while the items are in stock. A lot of Apple gear sells out—especially when it’s available at a great price—so act fast!

The best AirPods & accessories deals

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds, and they’re down to their lowest price ever during Black Friday. The earbuds have longer battery life, clearer sound, better active noise cancellation, and more sophisticated Spatial Audio (surround sound) performance. These earbuds were only released a couple of months ago, so this Black Friday deal is especially surprising.

The best iPad & accessories deals

The 12.9-Inch M1 has a faster chip than most Windows laptops and weighs just over one-and-a-half pounds. This is the ultimate tablet for creative professionals who want to use a tablet to edit high-resolution photos, videos, or multitrack audio recordings in addition to kicking back to stream video and read eBooks. Apple just released a new generation iPad Pro, but the differences are so minor that most people aren’t going to notice, so we recommend snagging this deal while you can.

The best Apple Watch & accessories deals

The best MacBook & accessories deals

The best AirTag & accessories deals

The best HomePod & Apple TV 4K deals