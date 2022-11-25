The best Apple Black Friday deals
Deep discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (oh my).
If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on AirPods, MacBooks, an Apple Watch, or an iPad, you’re going not going to find them directly from Apple. The company is offering free Apple Store gift cards when you purchase hardware at its stores, but no discounts. Don’t worry, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have you covered and have heavily discounted Apple’s latest hardware to their lowest prices of the year. We’ve pulled out some highlights alongside a curated list of the best Black Friday Apple deals.
You can save hundreds of dollars by shopping right now, which is great whether you’re looking for a gift or want to treat yourself. All of the current deals ship well before the holidays, too. It’s important to remember that these deals will only be available while the items are in stock. A lot of Apple gear sells out—especially when it’s available at a great price—so act fast!
The best AirPods & accessories deals
AirPods Pro 2, $199.99 (was $249.99)
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds, and they’re down to their lowest price ever during Black Friday. The earbuds have longer battery life, clearer sound, better active noise cancellation, and more sophisticated Spatial Audio (surround sound) performance. These earbuds were only released a couple of months ago, so this Black Friday deal is especially surprising.
- AirPods (3rd Generation), $139.99 (Was $169)
- AirPods (2nd Generation), $79 (Was $159)
- AirPods Max, $449 (Was $549)
- EarPods, $17.99 (Was $29)
- Nomad Rugged AirPods Case, $9.95 (Was $29.95)
- Casetify AirPods Case With Ring, $29.75 (was $35)
- Nomad Modern Leather AirPods Pro Case, $21.95 (Was $29.95)
- Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro Case, $18.99 (Was $24.99)
- YeeHoo AirPods Pro Lanyard, $5.99 (Was $9.88)
The best iPad & accessories deals
M1 iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $799.99 (was $1,099.99)
The 12.9-Inch M1 has a faster chip than most Windows laptops and weighs just over one-and-a-half pounds. This is the ultimate tablet for creative professionals who want to use a tablet to edit high-resolution photos, videos, or multitrack audio recordings in addition to kicking back to stream video and read eBooks. Apple just released a new generation iPad Pro, but the differences are so minor that most people aren’t going to notice, so we recommend snagging this deal while you can.
- 10.2-Inch iPad, $269.99 (Was $329)
- iPad Mini, $399.99 (Was $499)
- iPad Air, $559 (Was $599)
- Nomad Modern Leather Case, From $66.95 (Was $89.95)
- Spigen Hybrid Pro iPad Air Case, $29.99 (Was $54.99)
- ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless iPad Keyboard, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Brydge 11.0 Pro+ Keyboard with Trackpad, $79.95 (Was $149.99)
- Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Keyboard with Trackpad, $169.99 (Was $89.99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $89 (Was $129)
- Satechi 100W USB-C PD Charger, $56.52 (Was $79.99)
- Anker 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack), $15.99 (Was $19.99)
- Omoton Tablet Holder, $12.98 (Was $21.99)
- Twelve South HoverBar Duo Adjustable Arm, $47.99 (was $79.99)
The best Apple Watch & accessories deals
- Apple Watch SE (40mm), $229.99 (Was $249)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm), $309 (Was $329)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $399 (Was $349)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $479 (Was $529)
- Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (Was $799)
- Apple Watch Charging Cable (1m), $14.55 (was $29)
- Nomad Modern Slim Band (40mm/41mm), $51.95 (Was $69.95)
- Nomad Traditional Band (45mm/49mm), $74.95 (Was $99.95)
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Screen Protector (41mm), $22.99 (was $29.99)
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Screen Protector (45mm), $18.70 (Was $29.99)
- Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock, $20.99 (Was $29.99) [Amazon Prime Member Exclusive]
- Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank, $44.96 (Was $59.99)
The best MacBook & accessories deals
- M1 MacBook Air, $799 (Was $999)
- M2 MacBook Air, $1,049 (Was $1,199)
- M2 MacBook Pro (14-Inch), $1,909 (Was $1999.99)
- M2 MacBook Pro (16-Inch), $2,199 (Was $2,499)
- Twelve South BookBook Case (13-Inch MacBooks), $64.99 (Was $89.99)
- Twelve South BookBook Case (16-Inch MacBooks), $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- Excitrus 100W Power Bank, $89.99 (Was $119.99)
- Lamicall Adjustable Stand, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard, $48.88 (was $69.99)
- Logitech M720 Bluetooth Mouse, $34.99 (Was $39.99)
- Anker USB-C Hub for MacBook, $39.99 (Was $54.99)
- Obsbot Tiny PTZ 4K Webcam, $215 (Was $269)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, $119.99 (was $149.99)
- Samsung T7 (1TB SSD), $89.99 (Was $104.99)
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone, $84.99 (Was $129.99)
- Ugreen 140W USB-C Charger, $89.99 (was $119.99)
The best AirTag & accessories deals
- Apple AirTag (1-Pack), $24.99 (Was $29)
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack), $74.99 (Was $99.99)
- Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet, $12.99 (Was $16.99)
- Belkin AirTag Case With Wire Cable, $14.82 (Was $19.99)
- Nomad Leather Keychain, $21.95 (Was $29.95)
The best HomePod & Apple TV 4K deals
- HomePod Mini, $94.99 (Was $99.99)
- Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation), $99.99 (Was $179)