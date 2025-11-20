We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When it comes to active noise cancellation headphones, we consider Sony the current-gen. WH-1000XM6 a top pick for most people. It’s got a top spot in our best travel headphones roundup and should have an equally prominent spot on your head. And thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, it’s currently only $399—its lowest price since it was introduced in May 2025.
Sony WH-1000XM6 flagship noise-canceling wireless headphones — Only $399 (was $459)See It
If you’re looking for active noise cancellation to beat, Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are top-tier ANC headphones to beat. And this deal makes them even easier to recommend. A dedicated QN3 processor and 12-mic inside-out system attack noise inside and outside the cups, crushing low and mid hum while keeping transparency mode lifelike. A wider headband and reinforced hinges boost comfort and durability for long hauls. Tuning is lush but controlled: bass has more glide than thump, mids sit back slightly, and treble stays smooth for fatigue-free listening. A wider soundstage, USB-C convenience, 30H battery life, and a 10-band EQ in the app let you fine-tune everything every day, whether for work, travel, or just a few minutes of serenity. But if $399 is still too much for you, check out our next featured deal.
Sony WH-1000XM5 premium noise-canceling headphones — Only $248 (was $400)See It
The WH-1000XM5 is still a beast of an ANC set and an ace of bass. It offers multipoint connections, 30 hours of battery life, and comprehensive touch-capacitive awareness/call/music playback controls. Packed with V1 and QN1 custom processors and eight microphones, these headphones filter out low frequencies with its Auto NC Optimizer, while the uber-isolating oval earcups ensure more incidental noise is negated. Sonically, the WH-1000XM5 sticks with Sony’s consumer-minded tuning, emphasizing bass and lower mids. It’s more of a strut than a slap, however. Treble is also goosed just enough to keep all the details intact without coming in hot. If you want more or less of this V-shaped signature, the Sony Headphones app is one of the most comprehensive on the market, including a multiband EQ. Ultra-lightweight at 8.82 ounces, the 1000XM5 virtually disappears on your head, so you can go anywhere and stay comfortable the whole time. Accessories include a short USB-A to USB-C charging cable (you must supply your own AC adaptor), a 3.5mm headphone cable (which works with noise cancellation and without power), and a two-prong airplane adapter.
