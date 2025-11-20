Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

When it comes to active noise cancellation headphones, we consider Sony the current-gen. WH-1000XM6 a top pick for most people. It’s got a top spot in our best travel headphones roundup and should have an equally prominent spot on your head. And thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, it’s currently only $399—its lowest price since it was introduced in May 2025.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.



If you’re looking for active noise cancellation to beat, Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are top-tier ANC headphones to beat. And this deal makes them even easier to recommend. A dedicated QN3 processor and 12-mic inside-out system attack noise inside and outside the cups, crushing low and mid hum while keeping transparency mode lifelike. A wider headband and reinforced hinges boost comfort and durability for long hauls. Tuning is lush but controlled: bass has more glide than thump, mids sit back slightly, and treble stays smooth for fatigue-free listening. A wider soundstage, USB-C convenience, 30H battery life, and a 10-band EQ in the app let you fine-tune everything every day, whether for work, travel, or just a few minutes of serenity. But if $399 is still too much for you, check out our next featured deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 premium noise-canceling headphones — Only $248 (was $400) ON SALE NOW See It

The WH-1000XM5 is still a beast of an ANC set and an ace of bass. It offers multipoint connections, 30 hours of battery life, and comprehensive touch-capacitive awareness/call/music playback controls. Packed with V1 and QN1 custom processors and eight microphones, these headphones filter out low frequencies with its Auto NC Optimizer, while the uber-isolating oval earcups ensure more incidental noise is negated. Sonically, the WH-1000XM5 sticks with Sony’s consumer-minded tuning, emphasizing bass and lower mids. It’s more of a strut than a slap, however. Treble is also goosed just enough to keep all the details intact without coming in hot. If you want more or less of this V-shaped signature, the Sony Headphones app is one of the most comprehensive on the market, including a multiband EQ. Ultra-lightweight at 8.82 ounces, the 1000XM5 virtually disappears on your head, so you can go anywhere and stay comfortable the whole time. Accessories include a short USB-A to USB-C charging cable (you must supply your own AC adaptor), a 3.5mm headphone cable (which works with noise cancellation and without power), and a two-prong airplane adapter.

More Sony Deals

More Black Friday audio deals

Amazon Black Friday drops Beats Studio Pro headphones to $169—their lowest price of the year

TREBLAB’s best noise-cancelling, sweat-resistant headphones are only $105 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

🔊 Get a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar + subwoofer system for as little as $499 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Take $500, even $1,000 off big audio upgrades during the KEF Holiday Savings Event