Lose wires but not fidelity with the best Bluetooth headphones I’ve tried—and they’re up to 33% off for Black Friday

Personal audio enthusiasts may love music, but they don’t always love cords. At the same time, they worry that losing wires means losing sonic quality. However, the right pair of Bluetooth headphones ensures you can still have a spacious, immersive listening experience away from DACs and amps and other signal chain components. I’ve personally traveled with the top four headphones featured here and never been disappointed. But act fast; Black Friday deals could be done when the day is. (Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, and deals can sell out, so add to cart quickly.)

Perfect for on-the-go audiophiles, The Bowers & Wilkins flagship Px8 wireless headphones feature bespoke 40mm carbon cones—derived from the B&W 700 Series loudspeaker domes (and now trickled down to the Pi8 earbuds)—that are coupled with an optimized basket/motor system. This tilts the sound signature from body blows to landing right on the button. Separation and control are heightened and tightened, tempering unruly transients that can come across as excitement but threaten to trip up accuracy. Angled to attain a uniform alignment between every point of the ear and driver surface, these light-yet-rigid carbon cones are intended for low-distortion (THD+N <0.1%), high-engagement listening. Most impressive is that this precision-engineered spacious audio is available wherever and whenever you need it, using Bluetooth 5.2 for a solid connection with support for the SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive (with aptX HD) codecs for maximum iOS/Android compatibility. (Want some B&W sound for less? The Px7 S2e is still expressive while more affordable at $279 (typically $399).

Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones have the best active noise cancellation of any over-ear model we’ve tested, and these headphones are at their lowest price ever. Whether you’re trying to drown out the sound of overzealous friends and family members at a gathering or focusing on getting rest during plane or train travel, these headphones will be your constant, cherished companion during the hectic holiday season. The QC Ultra is the latest in a long line of Bose headphones that push the boundaries of ANC performance. In our experience, these headphones can eliminate the sound of the New York City subway when listening to music and should do an equally impressive job for plane engines and sidewalk construction. The headphones’ noise cancellation is complemented by 24 hours of playtime per charge, support for Immersive Audio, a multi-mic array for calls, energetic audio quality, and ample cushioning on the ear cups and headband. These comfortable, comforting headphones are worth their usual price, but Amazon’s current discount makes them an even better get. Prefer to cut out noise but also cut down cost? The step-down Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $199 (typically $349).

An ace is an untouchable serve, an immediate point-winner, and the name of the first Sonos headphones. And this foray into wearable audio delivers quality service. The relatively lightweight (312g), generously cushioned, fold-flat over-ears come in sleek, smudge-resistant Black or Soft White (shown). The stainless-steel extenders’ concealed hinges allow articulation without entanglement. My large noggin w/ average ears tucked neatly into the memory foam & vegan leather, magnetically attached, replaceable ear pads. Instead of touch panels, that silver multifunction Control Key combines with a separate button that toggles ANC/Aware. Inside, custom 40mm dynamic drivers deliver spacious sound with more presence than pure punch, but bass can get weighty without being woolly. Imaging—whether airy or intimate—is eloquent through multipoint Bluetooth 5.4 (AAC, aptX Adaptive/Lossless) or USB-C. Any lingering congestion evaporates w/ Spatial Audio, where the Ace excels. And, for the best response, low-level Wi-Fi is used for TV Audio Swap, which beams a TV feed (including Atmos soundtracks) from a compatible Sonos soundbar to the Ace for private home theater.

Named after the first self-propelled submersible, the Bathys headphones are French luxury audio brand Focal’s first active noise-canceling (ANC) wireless model. It features well-established design language and a dynamic but disciplined, reactive but refined sound with excellent pacing that’s never piercing. They share DNA with the company’s high-end headphones (like the Focal Stellia—on sale for $2,399, down from $2,999, and our closed-back pick for the best headphones of 2023). The Bathys packs a 40mm aluminum-magnesium “M”-shaped dome driver underneath the signature concentric circled grille, skips touch controls for physical buttons for volume, ANC, and play controls, all tied together with magnesium yokes and leather headband accents. Under the hood, well-implemented DSP manages the stable, resolving Bluetooth 5.1 connection (with support for SBC, AAC, aptX/aptX HD/Adaptive codecs, plus multipoint support), and the built-in 24-bit/192 kHz DAC also allows for unadulterated audio with computers and mobile devices via USB-C. As we said in our full review, “The Bathys is worth sinking your time (and money) into if you love a fluid listening experience.”

