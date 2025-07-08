The $359 Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones are just $199 for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Planes, trains, and open-plan offices. All brutal on the ears. However, during Amazon Prime Day, running from July 8 to 11, Bose is offering a small reprieve for your sanity and your wallet. The QuietComfort headphones—some of the most solid noise-cancelers around—are going for $199 in Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Sandstone, Chilled Lilac, and White Smoke. That’s 45% off the usual price. Black is $229 (still 36% off). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Bose QuietComfort headphones may not be the flashiest or the splashiest, but chances are that if you need them, the only fit you’re concerned about is around your ears. You buy these because you’ve been next to a coughing toddler for two hours and still have four to fly. You buy them because train announcements shouldn’t feel like jump scares. Bose’s ANC isn’t just good—it’s consistent. Flip the switch, and everything dims without feeling artificial. Call quality holds up. The 24-hour battery life stretches cross-country. And the sale price makes the choice easier. Even if you already own headphones, having these Bluetooth 5.1 cans just for travel is worth it. Think of it as a soft pillow for your ears, but one that blocks out reality.

Don’t want over-ear cans? The QuietComfort Earbuds are $129 (28% off the regular $179 price) in those same soothing colors. And yes, both include Bose’s signature active noise cancellation, which is some of the best cover from chaos that money can buy.

Also worth tossing in a tote is this Bluetooth 5.3 portable speaker that can play the hits and take a hit. The SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is $99 right now—34% off the $149 list—and comes in Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Sandstone, Alpine Sage, and Petal Pink. Think of it as Bose’s grab-and-go answer for patios, picnic blankets, and places where your phone’s speaker gives up. Rugged and rubberized, the Flex’s soft-touch silicone wraps around a powder-coated steel grille that shrugs off drops, dust, and dunks, thanks to its IP67 rating. Battery lasts up to 12 hours. Charging is USB-C. You can pair two for stereo if you want to get fancy. There’s a tear-resistant utility loop if you want to hang it from a carabiner or shower hook—just don’t overthink it. It’s a travel-ready speaker that doesn’t trade off sound for size.

