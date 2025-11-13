Save $500, even $1,000 on big audio upgrades during the KEF Holiday Savings Event

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re a space-challenged, sound-obsessed modern music lover, you need a pair of powered bookshelf speakers. Yesterday. Luckily, some of the best are on sale today. When someone tells me they’re more interested in getting wrapped up in playlists than worrying about banana plugs, I say skip components and grab a pair of KEF’s compact but compelling speakers. And you can do so for hundreds less during KEF’s version of an Early Black Friday sale.

KEF LS50 Wireless II powered bookshelf speakers — $1,999/pair (was $2,999) Tony Ware See It

We never get tired of listening to the LS50 Wireless II (one of mine is on the left above), so we never get tired of recommending it. If you’re looking for a sweet spot at a sweet price, this is our annual reminder that this is a top pick if you’re in the market for powered speakers. That copper-hued Uni-Q array nests a 1-inch vented aluminum dome with tweeter at the acoustic center of a 5 1/4-inch magnesium-aluminum woofer, resulting in unadulterated audio from wide angles. As for where that audio comes from, the LS50 Wireless II plays nice with Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2 or Chromecast, Roon Ready), as well as HDMI, Ethernet, coax, optical, 3.5mm analog, even Bluetooth. And it’s available in multiple colorways.

Need a subwoofer to really get the speakers set up for success? The Kube 15 MIE is on sale below, as are several passive speaker pairs if you’ve already got amplification.

More KEF Holiday Savings