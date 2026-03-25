Sony expands BRAVIA Theater lineup for 2026 with new bars, subs, surrounds, and a screen

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Sony has spent the last few years turning BRAVIA from a TV badge into a full living-room language, with screens and speakers meant to stack into something more cohesive than a collection of haphazardly acquired components. This 2026 refresh keeps that 2024 “Cinema is coming home” thesis intact, but gives it more supporting evidence: the BRAVIA Theater Bar 5 and Bar 7 as the starting points, new Sub 7, Sub 8, Sub 9, and Rear 9 add-ons for exposition, and the BRAVIA 3 II as a mid-tier statement to build around. Slogan, meet system.



The tiering is the point, but Sony has also made the tiers feel distinct. The BRAVIA Theater Bar 5 is the easier on-ramp: a 3.1-channel bar bundled with a wireless subwoofer, so even a simple setup lands with some chest-level thump and clearer center focus. The Theater Bar 7 is the more ambitious slab, using nine speaker units with side- and up-firing drivers plus 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to throw sound wider, taller, and with a little more wall-peeling drama. There’s support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X baked in. And pair either with a compatible BRAVIA TV and Sony folds in Acoustic Center Sync-style integration, Voice Zoom 3 dialogue enhancement, app control, and menu-level neatness to make the system feel less fussy. Then you expand to taste: Sub 7’s slimline 130mm driver if you want the starter shake, Sub 8’s single 200mm driver for more weight, Sub 9’s dual 200mm vibration-cancelling opposing drivers for deeper, tighter rumble, and the Rear 9 surrounds’ 80mm up-firing drivers when you want effects to stop hovering up front and start brushing past your shoulders. And if you’re really feeling kinky, dual subwoofer play is now supported.



That makes the BRAVIA 3 II LED TV a smart middle seat in the row. Sony positions it below the flashier sets, but XR processing, XR Triluminos Pro, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 4K/120, and four HDMI 2.1 ports mean it is still built to do more than just look big on a wall. It is the sort of TV, with its wide color gamut and refined noise reduction, that can start as a tidy all-in-one setup with the Bar 5, then grow into a fuller BRAVIA Theater rig one box at a time without making your media console look like a salvage yard. There’s also Google TV with Gemini support, plus a redesigned Inclusive Remote with clearer spacing and a finder function (a small mercy, but a real one).

Sony’s BRAVIA Theater Home Audio will be available for presale. Pricing starts at $349.99 for the Theater Bar 5 and $869.99 for the Theater Bar 7; Sub 7 is $329.99, Sub 8 $499.99, Sub 9 $899.99, and Rear 9 $749.99. The BRAVIA 3 II runs from $599.99 for 43 inches to $3,099.99 for 100 inches, with spring 2026 availability.