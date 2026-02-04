Sonos is blowing out its most popular soundbars, speakers, and headphones during this flash sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Worried your big-game watch party sounds like it’s coming from a cardboard box? Want to make sure the winter games sound as riveting as they look? This Sonos sale is your sign to catch every call, every quip, every last-second audible. And with savings up to 20 percent off select home theater components, it doesn’t matter who lifts the trophy or stands on the podium, because you win. A Sonos immersive setup ensures you get commentary you can understand, atmosphere that wraps around the room, and bass that adds drama. When the whistle blows, the title sequence kicks off, or the playlist starts, a Sonos system makes everything hit harder … everything but the price, that is, if you act now.

It’s the time of year for can’t-miss games, and a Sonos soundbar ensures you catch every can’t-miss moment. From opening ceremonies to halftime to last-second goal horns, the Arc Ultra offers up crisp, front-and-centered vocals and gives the crowd noise big cinematic width. Plus, it delivers surprising low-end, even without a Sub 4. Tight on space? The Beam Gen. 2 smart soundbar still boosts speech and adds to the impact, but with a smaller footprint.

Looking to invest in some where-did-that-come-from magic? The multichannel Era 300 is overengineered in the best way. Made for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, the Era 300 adds height and legit home-cinema feel to a Sonos soundbar. Or, since it’s connected to Wi-Fi, you can move an Era 300 anywhere in your house to stream room-filling music. Going for that less sizeable setup? The Era 100 smart stereo speaker can fill in wraparound details while requiring less rearranging.

Need a more private viewing or listening party? Pair the Sonos Ace headphones with an Arc Ultra, and you can stay hype while making sure other people in the house stay asleep. The Ace offers plush earpads, strong ANC, and Spatial Audio in a fold-flat form factor, making it a great travel companion. Or settle into your Sonos system at home and hit TV Audio Swap, and an Arc Ultra or Beam Gen. 2 can stream your TV soundtrack directly to the headphones for early kickoffs, late-night movies, and those only-person-still-awake marathons. As a bonus, an Arc Ultra supports up to two Ace headphones, in case it’s a just-one-more-party for two.

