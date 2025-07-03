The best travel headphones in 2025, tested and reviewed

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While many of us love to travel, the time in transit getting to our destination isn’t always pleasant. A great pair of headphones, however, can elevate that experience and transform it from grating to tolerable, maybe even tranquil. There are hundreds of pairs to choose from, though, and finding a pair that meets your needs and fits your budget can be difficult. We’re here to help. We’ve done the research and testing for you so you can focus on the important things, like enjoying the sights while getting around safely, all while enjoying some sweet solitude on demand from some premium travel partners—like our best overall pick, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3. Read on to find out about the best headphones for travel in 2025.

How we selected the best headphones for travel

Finding the best headphones for travel involved a significant selection process. Thankfully, I’ve been an audio enthusiast for many years and have tested everything from budget cans to audiophile headphones costing multiple thousands of dollars. I’ve written a number of different audio guides for Popular Science, all based on testing and experience. So, when tasked with this challenge, I knew that, working together with our talented team of fellow audio enthusiasts, I could find the best picks for every kind of listener.

To compose this list, I put my head(phones) together with our editor, Tony Ware, who spends time in the air multiple times a month. Together, we looked at the different pairs we’ve both tested in order to create our shortlist, taking into consideration active noise cancellation to audio signatures. Following that, I conducted in-depth research on pairs that are popular both critically and among users, and categorized them into different use cases and needs. Ultimately, I was left with a Top 10 list of the best headphones for travelers (and soundtracks) of all genres.

The best headphones for travel: Reviews & Recommendations

Now that you know how we selected the best travel headphones, let’s dive into our picks so you can find the ones that work best for you and your budget, whether you’re traveling for work, for family holidaze, or on a much-needed vacation.

Tony Ware See It Pros Excellent sound across multiple genres

Powerful noise cancellation

Low-profile, stylish design Cons Snug fit Specs Price: $449.99

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: 10 Hz – 20 kHz

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 30 hours (ANC on)

Weight: 298 grams

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is the latest iteration in the company’s flagship headphone lineup, and its balance of expressive audio and more effective active noise cancellation makes it the perfect pair of travel headphones for most listeners. These are headphones that are stylish both visually and audibly—one of the best-sounding and best-looking pairs of wireless headphones you can buy today.

This pair of premium cans is available in three finishes (Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, Canvas White) to match your unique sense of style. The chassis blends multiple upscale materials—including metal, leatherette, and fabric—from the textured buttons to the acoustic chamber. This creates a pair of headphones that look as luxurious as they sound. And they’re surprisingly low profile despite generous padding. It’s a set you certainly won’t be embarrassed to wear in public.

Of course, B&W didn’t make its name on style alone, no matter how good these may look. No, they are a company known for their outstanding sound quality, from recording studios to car cabins, and the Px7 S3 definitely delivers in this department. Inside the architecture sit 40mm bio-cellulose drivers with all-new voice coil and magnet assemblies to deliver their richest sound signature yet. These things breathe with clarity, sparkle without sibilance, but they aren’t afraid to give a little grunt when called for. Still, low-end underlines rather than overwhelms. They’re proof that dimensional grace doesn’t have to mean tame and timid.

If the out-of-the-box sound isn’t exactly to your taste, you can also customize it using the Bowers & Wilkins smartphone app, which includes a five-band equalizer to fine-tune its sound. Since you’ll be listening wirelessly, audio compression is a real concern, but you don’t need to worry about that here, thanks to its support for aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, broadcast protocols that dramatically reduce the amount of compression and improve sound quality when broadcast from a compatible device—typically an Android smartphone. But if you have an iPhone, you can always pick up a USB-C transmitter, such as the Sennheiser BTD 700, which we’ve used to get full fidelity.

If there’s one thing I have to pick on these headphones about, it would be their snug fit. They sound great and have noise cancellation that can effectively cut out the sound of engines and HVAC units alike, but achieving that requires a tight seal around the ear. It’s a fairly common trade-off with the best noise-canceling headphones, but definitely something to keep in mind. That said, clamping force isn’t so severe that those with glasses should be concerned.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is an exceptional, articulate set that rewards attention with adrenaline.

Tony Ware See It Pros Class-leading active noise cancellation

Lightweight and comfortable for long flights/listening sessions

Sculptable high-resolution playback

Folds into a compact carrying case Cons ANC microphone array protrudes in places Specs Price: $449.99

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: 4 Hz – 40,000 Hz

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 30 hours (ANC oon), 40 hours (ANC off)

Weight: 254 grams

When it comes to noise cancellation, there are few headphones as well-known and highly regarded as the Sony WH-1000XM lineup. They have been industry leaders for years, and the WH-1000XM6 continues that trend. These are the headphones to buy if you want the best active noise cancellation (ANC), period.

The XM6 offers dedicated cutting-edge processors and an inside-out system for its noise cancellation, featuring 12 total microphones. That means it’s able to monitor the sound outside the headphones as well as what’s making its way inside the ear cup to deliver the most effective cancellation possible. The QN3 processor is an improvement over the last generation, as it cuts out more of the lower-end and middle frequencies, resulting in more overall silence. And all those mics allow the XM6 to excel at a natural-sounding transparency mode if you need to engage in conversation without removing your headphones.

That’s not all these headphones offer, however. While most reviewers agree that the XM6 is an iteration instead of a reinvention compared to the WH-1000XM5, they offer a wider headband and a reinforced hinge system for improved comfort, durability, and transportability.

Sony has also made advancements in the headphone sound. This line was already tuned to a consumer-friendly curve, but this latest release offers a wider soundstage and a more balanced sound profile, delivering greater detail across genres. Bass is more of a velvet glove than iron fist, offering more groove without grain. Mids are a touch recessed, but that leaves room for the punch of pop and hip-hop. The goal, physically and sonically, is marathon comfort, so treble is polished of any edginess. It still offers app support, however, and now includes a 10-band rather than a 5-band equalizer to fully dial in more vocal intimacy and less low end if it matches your taste in tonality. Of course, to get the fullest extension, you’ll need to be able to connect your device via Sony’s LDAC codec, but you can add that with a dongle such as the FiiO BT11.

While the competition has been continually improving over the years, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in particular exchanging blows, Sony currently holds the ANC throne with the WH-1000XM6. So if you’re looking to cut out as much of the outside world as possible, this pair is an immersive hug—cozy, confident, in control.

Best splurge: Focal Bathys MG

Tony Ware See It Pros True audiophile-grade sound quality on the go

Elegant design, luxurious build

Can be used wirelessly, wired, or over USB Cons ANC lags behind industry leaders Specs Price: $1,499

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: 10 Hz – 22 kHz

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 30 hours (ANC on), 42 hours (USB)

Weight: 350 grams

For those with a discerning taste, the Focal Bathys MG is the ideal choice. Focal is known for its audiophile headphones, studio monitors, and loudspeakers, and the original Bathys, at around $699, already impressed. In the realm of Bluetooth headphones, the Bathys was already at the top of its field when it came to sculpted serenity meets sonic swagger, but the Bathys MG—at over twice the price but living up to even more portable ambition—takes that a full step further.

The Bathys MG goes full-on “audiophile” in every aspect of its design. Many of us thought that was true of the original Bathys, but Focal needed to show us just how far they could go. So, rather than featuring aluminum-magnesium drivers like the original, the Bathys MG’s 40-millimeter M-shaped domes use pure magnesium, a dense, light membrane delivering performance not posturing.

The sound signature has been refined to fall more resolutely within the audiophile camp. The original Bathys had a warm, but still agile sound signature, yet the Bathys MG is at once more balanced and deeply detailed, delivering a higher quality, faster bass response that feels more taut, transparent, and purposefully punchy. The lifelike, layered midrange is precise without being polite, making it perfect for biting guitars and swelling synths. Treble is crisp, shimmering, but never glassy, offering up nuanced microdetails. The sinewy soundstage also feels wider without running wild, akin to a great pair of wired audiophile headphones.

The fit and finish have also been improved. The Bathys MG has been modeled after the Focal Clear MG headphones, featuring a chestnut finish and an intricate ear cup design. The enhancement is more than skin deep, however, as this set also comes with improved, softer, more plush ear cushions that aid in longer-term wear.

With a price point of around $1,500, you should rightly expect great things from this pair of headphones. In addition to offering outstanding sound and luxurious looks, you’ll also be pleased to know that it can connect to just about anything thanks to its tri-mode support for Bluetooth 5.2 (SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive), wired using its 3.5mm cable, or USB, where its integrated 24-bit/192kHz DAC can take over all of the sound processing for your computer or smartphone. The end result speaks the language of reference with an emotional accent.

Looking for something with similar audio prowess but a different textural approach? A stellar option is the $1,250 DALI IO-8, which takes on the appearance of a more traditional pair of ANC headphones while still packing in neutrality with a dash of drive. The DALI house sound is natural, composed, never sacrificing soul for algorithmic sparkle. It’s an honest ethos. For the best of the best and the most 1:1 alternative, however, the DALI IO-12 comes in at $1,750 to offer that eminently premium pick … though it might be a bit excessive for economy. With larger, luxurious cushions and more dynamic headroom, the IO-12 and its Soft Magnetic Compound (SMC) magnet system are truly like strapping loudspeakers to your ears. Every element gets its own lane, exhibits its full spatial weight—clean and forward, yet fatigue-free. However, the top codec supported is aptX Adaptive, so you’ll want to consider USB for lossless reproduction.

Just don’t expect any of these headphones to reach the levels of ANC offered by the best-in-class—they’re adequate for travel, but when it comes to mid-frequency noise, such as voices or clacky keyboards, they’re just not as effective. With the concert hall-like presentation, however, you’ll pay more attention to each kick drum’s decay than any runway delays.

Best for airplanes: JBL Tour One M3

Tony Ware See It Pros SmartTX audio transmitter connects to many sources, including airplane in-flight entertainment

Wireless audio anywhere

Copious customization in the JBL app Cons Touch controls can be overly sensitive Specs Price: $399.99

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: 10 Hz – 22 kHz

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 40 hours (ANC on), 70 hours (ANC off)

Weight: 278 grams

Let’s be real here: When you’re spending $400 on a pair of headphones, you want those headphones to work with pretty much anything. And that’s exactly what the JBL Tour One M3 delivers. These headphones check all the boxes you would hope for in a great pair of travel cans and offer extra functionality that makes them a standout pick for airplane travelers in particular.

The Tour One M3’s biggest trick is that it comes with an audio transmitter that can connect to wired sources and retransmit the audio back to the headphones, while also controlling every function (and there are many) of the headset. That means you can easily connect them to an airplane sound system without being tethered to the seat with a wire, and you can access their settings without needing to fish out your phone. Plus, you can customize the splash screen with your favorite image, as shown in our personalized SmartTX transmitter above. (And if you don’t care about the in-flight entertainment, you can also connect the headphones to, say, an iPhone via USB-C.)

The sound tuning on these headphones is also perfect for travelers who might want to mix up music with a movie mid-flight. The default sound signature is V-shaped, meaning it features powerful bass and elevated treble, which gives the streaming experience a forward, front row lift—something you should expect from a company with a history deeply steeped in stage monitors and loudspeakers. This isn’t just playing your music, it’s energizing it. Sometimes you want to savor crowd-pleasing sound that’s fun, not forensic.

The ANC on these headphones is also very good, so you won’t have to worry about the droning jet engines intruding as your personal soundtrack or soundstage stretches out. And both noise cancellation and EQ are customizable within JBL’s companion app.

At 278 grams, they’re lightweight enough to crown users with short or no hair comfortably. Some users report that the touch controls are a bit finicky and overly sensitive; however, like most touch controls, it’s something you can learn to adapt to. For wireless-anywhere sound that’s as kinetic as a tight connection, they’re a fine choice.

Best for iPhone users: AirPods Max

Tony Ware See It Pros Support native AAC wireless or lossless over USB-C cable

Seamless Apple ecosystem integration, with device swap

Proprietary processing for iPhones

Adaptive ANC and audio Cons Battery life lags behind competitioon

Metal is heavy and susceptible to dings

That “case” Specs Price: $529.99

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: Not disclosed

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 20 hours (ANC on)

Weight: 385 grams

If you use an Apple iPhone or MacBook, the best choice is probably obvious: the Apple AirPods Max have been and continue to be the go-to choice for travel headphones for Apple users. They’re stylish, comfortable, have great sound quality and ANC, and most importantly, seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem.

All of these things were already true, but the AirPods Max are an even better fit today than they were at their release in 2020. That’s because Apple has released several updates that enhance its features and capabilities. Since ditching the Lightning port. and getting an OTA firmware update, they finally support audio over USB-C, widening the potential audience with a wider array of compatible devices. And also widening the soundstage, as this allows lossless audio to reach your ears (as opposed to AAC compressed streams). That said, if you’re picking these up and you don’t have an Apple device to use them with, you’ll be missing out on their full features and capabilities, so this recommendation remains limited to the Apple faithful for now.

Apple’s headphones support personalized spatial audio, which delivers an immersive listening experience with a realistic sense of space and atmosphere. The biggest benefit of tracks encoded in Dolby Atmos is the extra headroom given to each stem, allowing for more dynamic expression, more contrast without congestion. There’s even support within Apple TV+ for immersive soundtracks that seem to surround you outside the realm of marquee songs or interstitial music. It’s ambiance turned tangible.

These headphones also have the esteemed claim of being supported by mainstream listeners and audiophiles alike for their dynamics and balanced adaptive tuning. Whether you’re looking for deep, punchy bass hits or spacing and detail through the mids and treble, the AirPods Max are ready to deliver.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have room for improvement. One of their biggest drawbacks is battery life, which comes in at about 20 hours when using ANC. That’s not terrible and could certainly get you through multiple flights (or one very long one), but when others that are a fraction of the price double that, it leaves something to be desired. They’re also on the heavy side, so you may find yourself needing to take a break to avoid soreness on the crown of your head. And the “case,” well, isn’t what we’d call the best for shoving in a bag in a hurry.

Even so, for listeners within the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Max continue to reign supreme as the standout pick for travelers and everyday listeners alike—now available in five finishes (orange shown above).

If surround sound while surrounded by people is a top consideration, the $449 Sonos Ace is also worth considering. While not as native as the AirPods Max, it still plays nicely with the Apple ecosystem and supports Dolby Atmos music with dynamic head tracking through the Sonos app (as well as lossless via USB-C). Recently updated firmware has brought the ANC up to the flagship echelon, and at 312g with plush padding, they’re undeniably comfortable. And if you have a complete Sonos surround sound system at home and often return late at night or early in the morning, the Ace can pair with an Arc Ultra soundbar to give you a private viewing party where you can decompress. Sure, that’s not in-travel use, but it is transportive.

Best value: Soundcore Space One

Soundcore See It Pros Extended battery life

Powerful ANC for the price (and works well on voices)

Impressive sound with customizable EQ and LDAC support Cons ANC impacts sound quality Specs Price: $99.99

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: Not disclosed

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 40 hours (ANC on), 55 hours (ANC off)

Weight: 265 grams

The Soundcore Space One occupies an interesting place in this list. Coming in at just about $100, they’re affordable enough that most frequent travelers should find them accessible. They also offer a surprising range of features for their modest cost, including active noise cancellation, app support, high-res LDAC codec support, and an exceptionally lightweight design. But even though they have a lot to offer, there’s a caveat here you’ll want to bear in mind, even while we still consider this the best pick for listeners on a budget.

For their price, many listeners have found themselves impressed at the quality of the active noise cancellation—and for good reason. While they still do a great job of blocking out low, droning sounds, the Soundcore Space One extends further into the mid-range to cut out a wider range of noisemakers, like the voices of other travelers on a bus or train. These sounds are more difficult to cut out entirely (a human voice modulates much more than a growly engine), but the Space One does a good job of lowering the volume on the world—so you might want to take these into the office when you return from your trip!

They’re also impressively lightweight, which makes them just as comfy as the more expensive options on this list. When it comes to sound quality, these headphones punch above their class. You shouldn’t expect any budget pair of headphones to compete with much more expensive options when it comes to detail and soundstage, but these headphones have an impressive amount of rumble that injects energy into rock, pop, and hip-hop songs. If you’re a fan of classical or jazz, their warm sound may not be the best fit, but it’s also customizable within its app.

So, what’s the catch? Using ANC has an immediately noticeable impact on sound quality. Turning it on lowers the bass and thins out the mids, unlike the best sets, where the change is more transparent or the tuning is actually optimized for ANC. Thankfully, you can restore these with a custom EQ (mostly) and get the headphones sounding good again, but they have the dubious honor of being the only pick that requires a separate EQ, depending on whether you’re using ANC or not.

For a more adaptive algorithm, with lower harmonic distortion, you can step up to the Space One Pro, but you’ll also step up to $199.

Best budget: JLab JBuds Lux ANC

JLab See It Pros Impressive array of features for the price

Very lightweight, providing long-term comfort

Rich app support Cons Default sound profile can be too bassy

Microphone quality isn’t top tier Specs Price: $79.99

Wearing Style: Over-ear

Frequency Response: Not disclosed

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 40 hours (ANC on), 70 hours (ANC off)

Weight: 236 grams

If you’re out for the best bang for your buck, look no further than the JLab JBuds Lux. Coming in well under a C-note, these over-ear hybrid active noise cancellation headphones offer great battery life, customizable sound, and a lightweight, comfortable fit that punches above its class for their modest investment.

JLab has been in the headphone game for quite some time, and it has proven that it knows how to deliver a solid pair of headphones at a reasonable price. This set is highly regarded for the quality of its ANC. While it’s not going to topple Bose or Sony anytime soon, it does a good job of filtering out low-frequency hum and rumble, like that of a bus or jet engines. And with egg-shaped earcups and only 236g, plus 40 hours of battery life with ANC engaged, you’ll be able to wear these for the duration of a flight without worrying about waking up with a sore crown or dead battery.

Well, sound preferences are subjective. The JBuds Lux fall into the camp of overemphasizing bass for some listeners. If their low-end heavy default tuning isn’t for you, you can customize their sound using JLab’s smartphone app. One thing you might not get tired of getting more of is spatialization. These headphones support Dolby Atmos content, just like far more expensive sets.

Taken as a whole, for only $80, you’re definitely getting more than you would expect here. The JLab JBuds Lux ANC simply deliver when it comes to value. And if you prefer—or at least don’t mind—on-ear headphones, the JLab Go Lux is even more of a budget buy at $49.

Best true wireless earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Bose See It Pros Powerful, ultra-portable ANC

Comfortable and secure for extended wear

Spatial Audio support Cons Lacks support for high-resolution codecs Specs Price: $299.99

Wearing Style: In-ear

Frequency Response: Not disclosed

Noise Cancellation: Active

Battery Life: 6 hours (ANC on), 4 hours (Immersive Audio)

Weight: 7.7 grams (per earbud)

If you’re looking for noise cancellation that’s miniturized but not diminished, a pair of ANC true wireless earbuds may be a better fit. In this case, we recommend the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for their premium and powerful active noise cancellation, as well as their enjoyable sound signature.

When it comes to ANC, Sony and Bose sit at the top of their field. The highest achiever will change depending on who you ask, but there can be no mistake that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds do a fantastic job of silencing the outside world without forcing you into a pair of bulky headphones. A pair of these and “The Disintegration Loops” by William Basinski made sleeping on a flight to Korea achievable.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds use a shorter, wider version of the bud-and-stem design popularized by the Apple AirPods. Though their appearance is quite different, they maintain a secure and comfortable fit suited for all-day wear.

Compared to the original QuietComfort Earbuds, this new set offers several improvements. Through firmware updates, it now supports multipoint audio as well as single-earbud use. The Ultras also feature immersive spatial audio, though at the cost of a couple of hours of total battery life. And though these earbuds offer a lot when it comes to noise cancellation and auditory allure (the sound is warm and inviting to please most non-audiophiles), battery life is the one area where they still lag behind the competition. With ANC on, you should only expect around six hours of listening with these at best, and less if you listen above 70 percent or so.

Still, for ANC on the go, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a prime contender for their portion of your travel budget. And, if that budget is particularly tight, consider the Skullcandy Method 360, a set of $99 earbuds Tuned by Bose with a design reminiscent of the QuietComfort II given Skullcandy styling. If you can look past the inscrutable charging case, they use some of the company’s algorithms to provide quite effective ANC at entry-level pricing.

If you’re searching for something emphasizing reducing internal feedback as much as, if not more than, external, consider the $289 Technics EAH-AZ100. While the ANC is nearly on par with the Bose, and the battery life is nearly twice as long, what really stands out is the distortion-free sound, which uses free-edge diaphragms and a magnetic fluid in the assembly to dampen vibrations that disrupt hi-rez fidelity. It’s a stable, LDAC-equipped system that has wowed several of us since its unveiling in January 2025.

Best IEM: Sennheiser IE600

See It Pros Ultra low-profile, secure fit (with the right eartip)

Excellent passive isolation

Detailed sound that’s full-bodied and fun

Robustly made, perfect for travel if you don’t mind a cord Cons Included cable tangles easily and has memory Specs Price: $799.99

Wearing Style: In-ear

Frequency Response: 4 Hz – 46.5 kHz

Noise Cancellation: Passive

Battery Life: Not applicable

Weight: 6 grams (per earbud)

Sennheiser is a legendary name in the audio industry. It has produced some of the best and highest-regarded over-ear headphones of all time (and currently offers the most expensive and amazing headphone available for purchase). The IE600 is one of its most recent attempts at designing a low-profile pair of in-ear monitors, and it’s a wholesale success for travelers—and anyone who relishes high-quality audio, really.

The IE600 sits squarely in the middle of the company’s most recent IEM line-up (which extends from the $159 IE200 to the $1,499 IE900). At the time of this writing, it could be had for around $650, but can go up or down depending on the sale. For that investment, you’re getting one of the most well-rounded, best-sounding, and durable pairs of in-ear monitors a traveler could ask for.

The housings are made from a zirconium alloy, 3D printed. They’re designed to withstand the rigors of daily use and are corrosion resistant. Hold them in your hand and you’ll see just how much higher the level of build quality is here than your average pair of plastic IEMs.

Inside, each earpiece features a 7mm True Response Dynamic Driver that has been measured and matched in Sennheiser’s factory, then tuned via custom resonator chambers in the housings. The focus here is on delivering a cohesive sound, so while there are certainly other IEMs with more drivers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a set with a more fluid and unified sound than these offer.

There are plenty of IEMs that would work well for travel, but the IE600 earns our best pick because of its small size and secure fit. One of the benefits of using a single driver in each earpiece is that the housings can be significantly smaller than those of many competing sets. While they don’t extend too far into the inner ear, they do nestle flatly into the outer ear and sit securely even as you move and navigate through challenging scenarios like dashing through an airport or wedging yourself into a crowded subway car. Unlike full-sized headphones and even some TWS earbuds, they won’t cause issues with a neck pillow or sleep mask or become uncomfortable when you try to nap with your head leaning against the airplane wall (proven IRL on a flight to Ireland).

If you’re an audiophile, you’ll find a lot to love here, but what struck me was how approachable their sound signature is. There’s plenty of bass for a fun and engaging listen, but also ample energy in the mids and highs. For a pair of in-ear monitors, which are typically not known for their wide soundstage, I was also impressed by the sense of space they offer.

The biggest downsides to this set are that its cables (standard 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced for connecting to dedicated listening gear) don’t live up to the quality of the earphones themselves. They work perfectly well, but can be a bit stiff and prone to tangling. And even though they’re detachable, they use a semi-proprietary connection, so replacing them isn’t as easy as it is with most other IEMs around this price.

Cable matters aside, this is an excellent pair of IEMs that will reliably stick in your ears and help you get lost in blissful sound until you’re found at your destination.

Best accessory: Twelve South AirFly Pro 2

See It Pros Great battery life

Can both receive and send audio

Able to connect to two pairs of headphones Cons Possible audio latency for video can be distracting

Can’t be used while charging Specs Price: $59.99

Compatibility: All Bluetooth headphones

Battery Life: 25 hours

Dimensions: 56.6mm x 29mm x 11.2mm

Weight: 16.5 grams

What if you already have a pair of wireless headphones you like and just need a way to connect them to the seatback screen, etc.? The Twelve South AirFly Pro 2 is the accessory for you. Similar to the transmitter that comes with the JBL Tour One M3 discussed above, the AirFly Pro 2 can connect to analog sources and wirelessly transmit them via Bluetooth 5.3 to any pair of wireless portable audio devices. It’s tiny, portable, and game-changing if all you need is a way to listen in.

But if you do opt for this little game-changer, you can count on even more versatility. The AirFly Pro 2 has a trick up its sleeve: This little superstar can also act as a receiver. If you have a speaker or sound system you’d like to stream to, it’s as simple as plugging the AirFly Pro 2 into a 3.5mm aux port, connecting it to your phone, and pressing play (a Deluxe version includes a two-prong airplane adapter and carrying pouch).

With 25 hours of battery life, it has enough juice to last through most trips and, outside of marathon flights, should see you through multiple listening sessions. It can’t be used while charging, so be sure to plug it in so it’s ready for action before you leave.

The one thing to bear in mind is that this device is best suited for music. There’s a bit of audio delay for video content. The biggest streaming services, like YouTube and Netflix, automatically compensate for this, but the most quickly moving in-flight movies may not.

Overall, this is a great pick-up for anyone who spends a lot of time on flights and already has a pair of wireless headphones they’re not interested in upgrading.

Things to consider when choosing the best headphones for travel

Active vs. passive noise cancellation

While most of our picks use an array of microphones and algorithms to actively monitor and cancel environmental noise, it never hurts to pick a pair that fits your ears/eyewear/hairstyle/headshape, etc., in order to avoid gaps that can impact ANC and auditory performance. Don’t underestimate the role of passive noise cancellation—aka, how well insulated and isolating the headphones are even when turned off.

Battery life

Are you taking commuter jets or long-haul aircraft? Our recommendations can run for six to 40 hours, and you should take into account the trade-offs for pocketability and your need for quick-charge capabilities, etc.

Packability

Consider your carry-on. Some headphones merely fold flat and may require more space in your bag to be allocated for them to fit, while others have hinges to allow for even more compact cases. You know how you pack, so pick accordingly.

Transparency mode

If you dislike taking your headphones on and off when there’s an announcement or when you’re asked what type of beverage you’d like, consider headphones with a good transparency mode, allowing you to interact with your surroundings with the push of a button.

IP rating

Although we didn’t specifically address it, as we’re focusing on the experience in airports and during transit, you may want to consider the water resistance of your headphones if you frequently travel to rainy cities. An IP Rating is a number provided by a manufacturer that tells you how much water electronics can withstand.

FAQs

Q: What are the best noise-canceling headphones for airplanes? The best headphones for airplanes excel at filtering out low-frequency noise, such as that of jet engines, as well as chatter and clatter from fellow passengers. For this purpose, I recommend looking at the Sony WH-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. If you’re an Apple user, the Apple AirPods Max are another great option. All three pairs of headphones can effectively minimize droning engine noise, providing a much more peaceful plane ride. Q: Can you use Bluetooth headphones on airplanes? Yes! Bluetooth headphones are very common on airplanes and can be enjoyed throughout most of your flight. There are certain points where you may be requested to turn them off and stow them away, however, and you should always follow these recommendations when given by a pilot or flight attendant. Q: How do you connect wireless headphones to an airplane seat? Unfortunately, outside of the newest planes supporting Bluetooth pairing (possibly only in upper-class cabins), most airplane seatback screens only offer 3.5mm jacks for wired headphones and don’t natively support wireless listening. (And some still have the two-prong setup in the armrest that may require an adapter.) There are products that can help with this, however, such as the Twelve South AirFly Pro 2, recommended above, or the JBL Tour One M3, which includes a similar transmitter of its own. These devices connect to the system physically and then rebroadcast that audio over Bluetooth directly to your headphones.

Final thoughts on the best headphones for travel

A great pair of headphones can enhance multiple aspects of your life. Whether you’re a music lover, a tech enthusiast, or simply want to filter out the noise of an engine or HVAC unit, it’s worth investing in. For listeners on the go, they can be even more important and improve your quality of life. Enjoying the journey is one of life’s great lessons. Hopefully, these picks help you along that path.