Walmart has the best Sonos soundbar for most people at the best price for everyone

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

There’s something sacred about dimming the lights, cueing up a movie, and transforming your living room into a full-blown cinematic escape. And if there’s one brand that nails big home-theater energy from compact components, it’s Sonos. The whole-home audio brand lets you build an immersive array piece by piece—starting with a soundbar, then adding satellites, then a sub—and every addition makes the space sound smarter, fuller, better.

And right now, you can get that system started with a great deal on the Sonos Beam Gen. 2, which offers Dolby Atmos compatibility for surround sound performance and makes dialogue so clear you almost don’t need the closed captions on when watching stuff (almost). Need a new TV to go with that soundbar? Walmart has those on sale, too (listed below). But hurry, these prices end this week, or when stock runs out.

Let me introduce you to the sonic spine of your streaming setup. Compact yet commanding, the Sonos Beam slips beneath your TV and unleashes a 3D Dolby Atmos soundstage from a simple one-cable HDMI eARC hookup, creating a sense that the walls have pulled back to make room for more story. Dialogue cuts through clearly, effects whip past your shoulders, and it all syncs wirelessly with your other Sonos gear. No fiddly subwoofer required (though you can add one later). Compact enough for smaller setups that just need enhanced intelligibility yet powerful enough for movies and sports, the Beam Gen. 2 is small, sleek, and seriously smart.

More Walmart home theater deals

Walmart TV deals

Walmart portable speaker deals