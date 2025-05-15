Sony’s new Bluetooth headphones fix the last generation’s biggest issue, and sound better doing it

It’s flagship wireless headphones season, and Sony has revealed its highly anticipated WH-1000XM6—a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three or five or even nine years in the making, depending on how you look at it. I’ve had a few days to go hands-on with the WH-1000XM6, so here are my first impressions.

The Sony WH line has long been an excellent all-rounder, a perennial best-for-most recommendation (the XM10004 was one of the first things I reviewed for this very publication). So, if you’re familiar with Sony’s headphones since at least 2022 (and many commuters and frequent flyers will be), you’ll recognize most aspects of the new 1000XM6’s aesthetic. With its vegan leatherette-wrapped cylinder of a headband and matte, touch-sensitive (and fingerprint-friendly) earcups, the 1000XM6’s build is 95 percent 1000XM5—a gentle evolution from the last model rather than a revolution. But it does address the biggest complaint of the previous generation: the lack of foldability. That’s right, hinges—last seen on 2020’s 1000XM4—are back. And a folding mechanism means a more compact carrying case, with a new magnetic closure so no inconvenient zippers to get stuck or wear out.

Despite the similarities to the 1000XM5, there are many small, purposeful tweaks blended into the 1000XM6 chassis. The headband is a touch wider, flared toward the back for both stability and as a directional cue on how to wear them. Similarly, the asymmetrical earcups (which now have replaceable pleather cushions) feature the power button—now a round, recessed button rather than raised tab—on the lower left as another indicator. And that’s accompanied by a tiny tactile marker in the rear center of the housing, just in case you weren’t sure. Point being, Sony has addressed long-term comfort and portability and made it easier than ever to get the headphones to your head correctly and securely, whether you’re sprawled out at home or feeling cramped in basic economy. With its wider arc, the headband’s clamping force is higher than the 1000XM5 but not excessive, and the weight is an easily manageable 254g (for comparison, the AirPods Max weigh 385g).

The Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony WH-1000XM6 (in the case and on the right) are shown side by side.

The sound

So, what should you expect once the 1000XM6 is on? Much is being made of the tuning, done through a collaboration with material science and mix engineers. The 1000XM6 features a 30mm driver, consistent with the 1000XM5, but featuring new components. And it’s not the size, it’s how you use it.

When asked about the choice of materials in the driver units, Sony Electronics’ Shimo Hiroaki commented, “There are various advantages to using carbon in the dome [diaphragm] of headphones. For example, high rigidity allows the diaphragm to move precisely as intended, resulting in less sound distortion. Additionally, the lightweight yet rigid carbon material can respond quickly to vibrations in the high-frequency range.”

That translates to a more crisp, articulate, authoritative sound. The high-frequency reproduction is further refined by the use of a perforated bobbin—an unassuming support in the voice coil that can extend and smooth response through resonance dampening and controlled airflow.

As for the voicing, it’s informed by Grammy-winning and -nominated engineers from Battery Studios, Sterling Sound, and Coast Mastering. Following in the “as the creator intended” messaging of the BRAVIA home entertainment launches of the last couple of years, Sony drew on internal resources (in this case, Sony Music Entertainment facilities and personnel) to achieve a more “truthful” house sound. While I don’t know their target curve or individual signal chains, per se, this crew of new release, catalogue, and immersive mastering engineers brings a wealth of golden ears.

Beyond the acoustic architecture and artistic input, digital signal processing (DSP) plays its part. Sound quality starts with the signal quality, so Multipoint Bluetooth 5.3 with support for SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 lets the 1000XM6 connect to your device of choice in the most optimal way. There’s no support for aptX Adaptive, however, and there won’t be as LDAC is Sony’s proprietary high-resolution codec. (While I keep an Android smartphone and several DAPs around for testing because I believe LDAC at 990kbps is perceivably superior to AAC on an iPhone, YMMV. And thanks to all of the software efforts on both ends, AAC isn’t bad, I’m just an acknowledged snob—if I can stream lossless audio, I don’t want to bottleneck it whenever and wherever avoidable. The ultimate solution would be to use the 3.5mm headphone jack, if you have a source that supports it.)

The result of all this fine-tuning? On its default settings, the 1000XM6 is less bassy, more taut than its predecessor. These aren’t mixing headphones, but there’s definitely a dialed-in focus. Listening to the deep, post-disco house of “Blind (Frankie Knuckles Remix)” by Hercules & Love Affair, the kick drum is less fuzzy and more impactful than on the 1000XM5. The groove of the bassline is more defined, the edges of the brass section more clearly etched, the lush piano chords allowed to billow and breathe. While the melancholy yet uplifting vocal from Anohni sustains its intensity more effortlessly. It’s more soulful, more propulsive, cleaner and more detailed compared to previous Sony drive units. Undoubtedly enjoyable. As to whether it’s more “natural” and an authentic connection to the source, that will require more close listening and A/B testing with other top-tier wireless headphones to firmly determine.

And, as always, the Sony app provides ample ways to tweak the sonic signature. There’s the familiar DSEE Extreme for upscaling compressed sources and a 10-band EQ (versus the 1000XM5’s 5-band), thanks to the upgraded processor—the first new chipset in several generations. There’s also a Cinema mode to spatialize video content with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, and “Background Music” combines noise cancellation and low-volume audio to create a productivity bubble.

Scenes from the Sony WH-1000XM6 in-studio tuning sessions.

Noise cancellation

To test the active noise cancellation, now supported by 12 microphones (up from eight in the 1000XM5), I would have liked to have taken a flight. While timing didn’t allow that, I had the next best thing: a flight path. I live within walking distance of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (the most infamous airport at the moment after Newark, unfortunately). And this means almost constant rumbling roars from every trajectory (reinforced by the railroad tracks between me and the runway). You learn to tune it all out naturally, but being able to cancel it digitally is even better. So, with DCA and Amtrak as my backdrop, I went on a walk.

At first, I thought something was wrong. Not only was the noise not being cancelled, but I could hear birds chirping clear as day. Looking at the app, I realized I’d left Adaptive Sound Control on and Ambient Sound—jacked up to the top level (20)—had triggered when I started moving. Then, as I was checking the settings, the background suddenly went black. Apparently, it didn’t take a lot of standing still to send the headphones back into a focused state. So, that’s a quality passthrough mode proof of concept, if your day involves more interaction and/or you want more automation. And there are customizable Scenes to help you dictate when silence and situational awareness should be prioritized, as well as what music service should be used.

Back to the planes. What planes? Toggling between Ambient Sound and Noise Canceling instantly took the stretched thunder of ascent from a whoosh to a whisper. And with music playing, it disappeared altogether. Would the effect be even more pronounced if I didn’t wear glasses? Would it be less pronounced if I had hair? Sony claims no, as the new 7x more powerful QN3 processor adapts ANC to the environment and optimizes it to compensate for hats, air pressure, eyewear, etc. As a near-sighted bald, I appreciate my head coverings and corrective lenses being considered, even if I’ll never know what part a hairstyle plays.

What I do know is that what I hear, or didn’t hear in this case, reinforces the XM series’ reputation as a preferred travel companion, and I look forward to an actual in-transit test. And a quick dip into a coffeeshop on the way home gave the impression that the broad spectrum of ambient noise is being addressed, rattle and hum to chatter and clatter. I then sat through my wife’s work check-in without the need to sign an NDA; I couldn’t hear a word (the deafheaven album playing surely helped). The 1000XM6’s ANC has entered the conversation for industry-leading.

Call quality

The Sony WH line has always bridged the gap between headphones and headset for business leaders, and the latest iteration improves directivity for when you just have to be in on that meeting but you’re off-site. On a recent call testing the XM5 versus the XM6, the person I was speaking with commented that my voice on the XM6 sounded clearer and cleaner, particularly in the sibilants (think the many, many times you make an s, z, sh, or zh sound). The XM6’s combination of six beamforming mics—two more than the XM5—plus AI noise reduction/voice isolation regulated all my higher amplitude utterances while exhibiting lower compression artifacts. If you’re someone who likes to dictate texts, notes, etc., these will work well to ensure intelligibility.

Battery life and charging capability

One last new feature of note is that you can use the 1000XM6 while charging it via USB-C cable, though charging will stop at 80 percent when in use in order to reduce battery wear. To achieve a 100 percent charge, turn off the headphones. And if the battery is running dry but you’d rather not remain tethered, a three-minute charge can give the 1000XM6 three hours of juice. As for the total run-time advertised, it’s the same as the 1000XM5: 30 hours with ANC off, 400 with ANC on. And an effective wear sensor helps conserve that.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are available to order now for $449.99 in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue.