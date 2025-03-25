📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

Our favorite cycling speaker is $20 off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

It's the perfect season to spend less money and more time outdoors, and you can do both with Amazon's best portable audio deals.

By Tony Ware

Posted 4 Hours Ago

It’s the perfect time to start training for that marathon or century. I mean, not for me. I’m good with just biking from brewery to brewery. But when I do, I’m even gooder if it’s pint > Pitbull > pint > Prince > pint … you get it. And you can get it for less if you buy a portable Bluetooth speaker or exercise-friendly earbuds while they’re discounted during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Ultimate Ears MINIROLL Ultra-Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — $59.99 (was $79.99)

Majestic blue Ultimate Ears MINIROLL Bluetooth speaker in its box

Tony Ware

The MINIROLL is Ultimate Ears‘ smallest, cheapest portable Bluetooth speaker—a diminutive disk with a hookable strap that has helped us keep pace on purposeful rides. You can use this personal speaker to pump motivation or just navigation prompts. The big volume buttons, with pause/play on the side, mean you never need to stop and get out a phone to control the sound. It’s rated IP67 and has 12 hours battery life, so will keep going as long as you can. And it’s as easy to attach to a backpack when you’re hiking as it is handlebars while you’re in the saddle.

SHOKZ OpenRun 2 Open Ear Bone Conduction Sport Headphones — $149 (was $179)

Orange SHOKZ open ear bone conduction sports headphones sitting on top of a grey case

Tony Ware

Prefer not to share your guilty pleasures? The SHOKZ OpenRun 2 is an open-ear bone-conduction headphone that vibrates your facial bones to transfer sound to your inner ear. This allows you to listen to your favorite music or podcasts without losing situational awareness. Typically, this style isn’t good for bass, but SHOKZ has addressed this by adding an 18mmx11mm racetrack woofer pointed at your ear to produce lower lows. It’s this combination—plus the 12-hour battery life and IP55 rating—that make these one of our favorite options for running, cycling, and just working out in general.

