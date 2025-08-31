Marshall’s retro-cool speakers and headphones are up to 38% off for a limited time

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Whether you’re cramming for class or cranking up a playlist to bid summer farewell, now’s a solid time to grab some new gear. Amazon’s limited-time Labor Day and back-to-school deals include steep discounts on Marshall’s stylish, retro-inspired audio lineup. Prefer to keep your sound personal? Go with headphones. Want to blast tunes like it’s still July? The speaker’s got you. Either way, your ears win.

Marshall Major V On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Black — $99.99 (was $159.99) Marshall See It

Whether you love the brand’s signature sound or just think the logo looks cool, these on-ear Bluetooth headphones give you over 100 hours of wireless playtime. They’re foldable, come in four sharp colors (black, cream, brown, and navy), and pair with the Marshall app for sound customization. Just note: no noise-canceling here. These are for the analog-at-heart. (Need active noise cancellation? We’ve got a guide for that.)

Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker — $329.99 (was $379.99) Marshall See It

If you’re more about sharing your playlist than keeping it to yourself, the Stanmore III is the ultimate room-filler. Styled like a classic Marshall amp, complete with analog tone controls, it packs serious sound, plus Bluetooth 5.2, RCA, and 3.5 mm inputs for easy connection to phones, CD players, or turntables. And it’s made with 70% recycled plastic and vegan materials. (Need something more portable? Check out the Kilburn III.)

More audio deals