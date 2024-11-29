This year’s best Black Friday deals from Best Buy: Nintendo Switch, Apple, TVs, and more

Share







Black Friday is here, and Best Buy has some of the best deals we’ve seen yet. The store has deeply discounted the latest gadgets to their lowest price of the season (if not all time), so knock out all of your holiday shopping while saving a bundle. We’ve broken down the best deals by category to make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Whether you want a huge TV, or need a new laptop, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Do your shopping now and spend the rest of your Black Friday lounging.

If you’ve ever been curious about the Nintendo Switch—or want to upgrade from an original system to the OLED Model—now is the time. Nintendo is offering a Black Friday bundle at Best Buy that includes a Nintendo Switch OLED Model, copy of “Mario Kart 8: Deluxe,” and 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $275. This is the best Black Friday gaming deal we’ve seen, and one of the most impressive across all categories because the Nintendo Switch OLED Model typically costs $350 on its own, so you’re getting the system’s best selling game plus an annual subscription to its online service for free.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription is particularly appealing because it’s necessary to play online games and allows you to play a growing library of retro video games released in the 80s and 90s. You also get access to the new “Nintendo Music” smartphone app, which allows you to stream soundtracks of popular games. If you want even more games to pick up alongside your new console, we recommend “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Animal Crossing New Horizons,” and “Super Mario Odyssey.”

