🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

This year’s best Black Friday deals from Best Buy: Nintendo Switch, Apple, TVs, and more

We've rounded up the store's top deals, so you can find exactly what you're looking for.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 7 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is here, and Best Buy has some of the best deals we’ve seen yet. The store has deeply discounted the latest gadgets to their lowest price of the season (if not all time), so knock out all of your holiday shopping while saving a bundle. We’ve broken down the best deals by category to make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Whether you want a huge TV, or need a new laptop, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Do your shopping now and spend the rest of your Black Friday lounging.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, $274.99 (Was $349.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED
The Nintendo Switch OLED, a revision of the company’s current console, has a brighter, more vivid display.

If you’ve ever been curious about the Nintendo Switch—or want to upgrade from an original system to the OLED Model—now is the time. Nintendo is offering a Black Friday bundle at Best Buy that includes a Nintendo Switch OLED Model, copy of “Mario Kart 8: Deluxe,” and 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $275. This is the best Black Friday gaming deal we’ve seen, and one of the most impressive across all categories because the Nintendo Switch OLED Model typically costs $350 on its own, so you’re getting the system’s best selling game plus an annual subscription to its online service for free.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription is particularly appealing because it’s necessary to play online games and allows you to play a growing library of retro video games released in the 80s and 90s. You also get access to the new “Nintendo Music” smartphone app, which allows you to stream soundtracks of popular games. If you want even more games to pick up alongside your new console, we recommend “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Animal Crossing New Horizons,” and “Super Mario Odyssey.”

The best Black Friday TV deals

The best Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday Apple deals

The best Black Friday headphone deals

The best Black Friday speaker deals

The best Black Friday soundbar deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Black Friday

The best Black Friday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP BLACK FRIDAY
 
Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is an experienced writer for PopSci, covering topics such as science, technology, news, and gadget reviews.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.