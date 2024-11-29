This year’s best Black Friday deals from Best Buy: Nintendo Switch, Apple, TVs, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday is here, and Best Buy has some of the best deals we’ve seen yet. The store has deeply discounted the latest gadgets to their lowest price of the season (if not all time), so knock out all of your holiday shopping while saving a bundle. We’ve broken down the best deals by category to make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Whether you want a huge TV, or need a new laptop, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Do your shopping now and spend the rest of your Black Friday lounging.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, $274.99 (Was $349.99)
If you’ve ever been curious about the Nintendo Switch—or want to upgrade from an original system to the OLED Model—now is the time. Nintendo is offering a Black Friday bundle at Best Buy that includes a Nintendo Switch OLED Model, copy of “Mario Kart 8: Deluxe,” and 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $275. This is the best Black Friday gaming deal we’ve seen, and one of the most impressive across all categories because the Nintendo Switch OLED Model typically costs $350 on its own, so you’re getting the system’s best selling game plus an annual subscription to its online service for free.
The Nintendo Switch Online subscription is particularly appealing because it’s necessary to play online games and allows you to play a growing library of retro video games released in the 80s and 90s. You also get access to the new “Nintendo Music” smartphone app, which allows you to stream soundtracks of popular games. If you want even more games to pick up alongside your new console, we recommend “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Animal Crossing New Horizons,” and “Super Mario Odyssey.”
The best Black Friday TV deals
- Insignia 32-Inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $69.99 (Was $129.99)
- Roku 65-Inch Select Series 4K Smart Roku TV, $299.99 (Was $429.99)
- LG 65-Inch Class UT70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $379.99 (Was $599.99)
- Samsung 75-Inch DU6950 Series Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV, $549.99 (Was $749.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch QN80D Series Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV, $999.99 (Was $1,899.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch LS03D The Frame Series QLED 4K with Anti-Reflection and Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, $1,299.99 (Was $1,999.99)
- Samsung 77-Inch S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV, $1,599.99 (Was $3,299.99)
- Hisense 100-Inch QD7 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,599.99 (Was $2,999.99)
The best Black Friday laptop deals
- ASUS Vivobook Laptop, $199.99 (Was $429.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1, $279.99 (Was $579.99)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop, $429.99 (Was $799.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book4, $529.99 (Was $899.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Gaming Laptop, $679.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop, $699.99 (Was $999.99)
- HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC, $799.99 (Was $1,199.99)
- HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, $949.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC, $999.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop, $1,499.99 (was $1,899.99)
The best Black Friday Apple deals
- AirPods Pro 2, $159.99 (Was $249.99)
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) 40mm, $169 (Was $249)
- Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation), $199.99 (Was $329.99)
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) 46mm, $359 (Was $429)
- AirPods Max, $399.99 (Was $549.99)
- Apple M2 13-Inch MacBook Air, $749 (Was $999)
- Apple M3 13-Inch MacBook Air, $849 (Was $1,099)
- Apple M4 13-Inch iPad Pro, $1,099 (was $1,299)
- Apple M4 iMac 24-inch, $1,199 (was $1,299)
- Apple M4 14-Inch MacBook Pro, $1,399 (Was $1,599)
- Apple M4 Pro 16-Inch Pro MacBook, $2,199 (Was $2,499)
The best Black Friday headphone deals
- JLab Flex Open-Clip True Wireless Earbuds, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
- JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Beats Solo 4 True Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.99 (Was $199.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds, $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- Beats Studio Pro, $159.99 (Was $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Wireless Earbud Headphones, $189.99 (Was $249.99)
- Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199.99 (Was $349.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds, $229 (Was $299)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $299 (Was $429)
The best Black Friday speaker deals
- JBL FLIP6, $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Marshall Emberton II, $99.99 (Was $169.99)
- Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen), $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- Sonos Era 100, $199 (Was $249)
- Marshall Acton III, $199.99 (Was $279.99)
- Sony XV500 X-Series Wireless Party Speaker, $299.99 (Was $399.99)
- Sonos Move 2, $359 (Was $449)
- Sonos Era 300, $359 (Was $449)
- JBL PartyBox Stage 320, $399.99 (Was $599.99)
- JBL Authentics 500 Smart Home Speaker, $499.99 (Was $699.99)
- Sony ULT TOWER 10 Party Speaker, $999.99 (Was $1,199.99)
The best Black Friday soundbar deals
- Roku Streambar SE, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Sonos Ray, $169 (Was $279)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar, $179.99 (Was $299.99)
- LG 5.1 Channel S60TR Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers, $199.99 (Was $299.99)
- JBL Bar 5.1, $299.99 (Was $599.99)
- Sony HTA3000 3.1 ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar, $429.99 (Was $599.99)
- Samsung – HW-Q850D/ZA 7.1.2 Channel Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar + Rear Speakers, $599.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- Sonos Arc, $699 (Was $899.99)
- JBL BAR 1000 7.1.4-Channel Soundbar With Detachable Surround Speakers, $799.99 (Was $1,199.99)
PopSci's Guide to Black Friday
The best Black Friday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.