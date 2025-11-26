These $360 Bose noise-canceling headphones are just $199 for a limited time during Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s noise cancellation, and then there’s Bose noise cancellation. Bose ANC headphones and earbuds are one of the things I never travel without because they bring the kind of quiet that turns an airplane cabin into a reflection room or an office into an iso booth. Whether you’re on a red-eye or running a remote-work coffee-shop marathon, Bose QuietComfort offers just that: mute-the-world magic in an all-day-wear build. And right now, you can take 45 percent off the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for Black Friday.

The QuietComfort Headphones lean hard into what Bose does best: world-class active noise cancellation that’s never a chore to use. With Quiet and Aware modes plus customizable listening profiles, you can go from “cone of silence” to “hear the boarding call” with a tap. And you can even add Wind Block so that calls sound serene, not like you’re a storm chaser.

You get up to 24 hours of battery life, plush earcups that playfully cuddle instead of painfully clamp, and a steel-reinforced headband that’s happy to live on your head from early AM coffee to return flights. The Bose app lets you tweak EQ and set shortcuts for stuff like Spotify Tap or your voice assistant, while an included cable with in-line mic keeps you plugged into meetings or in-flight entertainment where Bluetooth isn’t invited. Plus, SimpleSync lets you pair to a compatible Bose soundbar for stealthy late-night binge sessions. And a crayon box of eight colorways—from low-key Black and Sandstone to Ice Blue and Petal Pink—let you manifest a calm aura or main-character energy.

If you want to make an open office optional or banish HVAC hum, Bose QuietComfort Headphones let you remember what your own thoughts sound like. And they do it for $160 less for a limited time.

