These are the speakers I’d buy the music lover I love during Black Friday 2024

I’ve seen this week, people are taking the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that. But whether you’re into DJ MUSTAAAAARRRRRRRRD! or the Wicked soundtrack, you’re not going to get really into it without good speakers. And that’s why you’ll be really into these home audio Black Friday deals at Amazon. I’ve personally tried many, maybe even most, of these picks on this page, and I particularly vouch for the featured four. But you should be really quick because these bangin’ deals won’t be defying gravity for long at these prices.

Whether you’re just interested in two-channel or intend to build a surround sound system from discrete components, you want your front right and left channels to deliver a wide soundstage with excellent imaging. And that’s just what you’ll get from the Dymension tower speakers, which feature a unique bipolar array, meaning two 5.25-inch long-throw midrange drivers and a 1-inch aluminum oxide dome tweeter on each side. And the reflections of those rear-focused channels mean there’s enveloping energy throughout the room. Anchoring that immersion is the integrated powered 10-inch subwoofer and two passive radiators within each speaker. That’s a lot of muscularity rounding out pure musicality. So, if you love low-end, you’ll want to grab them at their lowest price during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Just remember you need to purchase two. And while the subwoofers are powered—just add a convenient outlet, the tweeters still need speaker wire and an amp (you can see some options if you scroll to the bottom of the page). Once you’re all set up, however, believe me when I say that no one is saying “woof” to these woofers.

Sonos Era 300 Dolby Atmos Smart Speaker – Each $359 (Was $399)

Want the option to build out a wireless surround sound system but prefer to start with a single speaker that works in multiple dimensions (and in a multi-room scenario)? The Sonos Era 300 wowed us when we first tested it in 2023, and it continues to impress all these months later. The speaker decodes and natively plays back Dolby Atmos mixes from streaming services like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and TIDAL wirelessly from a single source (albeit through the use of the Sonos app). This feature comes courtesy of a six-driver array positioned forward and upward to offer greater depth. Keep an Era 300 in different rooms to enjoy songs throughout your home. Or, for even better stereo and Dolby Atmos performance, add a second Era 300 and pair the two together. And, if you end up ready to buy a Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and set up your home theater, you can take two Era 300s and make them your rear channels.

KEF LS50 Wireless II Powered Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $1,999 (Was $2,499)

The KEF LS50 Wireless II at $500 off is the future-fi deal you don’t want to ignore. When someone tells me they’re more interested in getting wrapped up in their playlists than cords, I say skip the components and grab a pair of KEF’s compact but compelling speakers (and you can always add a sub later if you crave more low-end). With wireless support up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio (and network file support up to 24-bit/384 kHz), the LS50 Wireless II powered speakers give you access to unadulterated audio no matter your service or format(s) of choice. Stream music directly over Bluetooth, WiFi, AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast (among others), or integrate digital and analog via wired connections, including HDMI eARC, Ethernet, coaxial and optical inputs, and 3.5mm aux-ins. Inside each speaker, custom amps deliver 280 watts of power to each woofer and 100 watts to each tweeter for big, clean, distortion-free sound at any volume. The LS50 Wireless II’s striking, copper-hued Uni-Q driver orients a 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 5¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer cone to create a wide listening sweet spot that’s detailed and dynamic. Available in multiple colorways, the LS50 Wireless II will brighten up your room and recordings.

Introduced in July 2024, the JBL Stage 2 loudspeaker lineup offers elevated entry-level for aspiring hi-fi and home theater enthusiasts. But affordable building blocks doesn’t mean boxy sound. Available in Latte (white) and Espresso (brown), the L280F speaker (the towers shown above) can anchor an Atmos setup or just offer powerful playback with nimble pacing, lively dynamics, and plentiful authority. A 1-inch anodized aluminum dome tweeter mounted in a next-generation HDI [High-Definition Imaging] Horn ensures a shockingly wide but still accurate soundstage, while two 8-inch drivers and rear-firing ports extend crowd-pleasing, hard-hitting bass down to 33Hz. And if you decide to add more Stage 2 components later, you can be sure they will be voice-matched for maximum clarity and minimum guesswork. If you want to start with spacious stereo and work your way to a more enveloping experience, the Stage 2 series offers far more than a soundbar can deliver (just remember to buy two). Of course, you still need optimized amplification, so JBL has also released complementary Modern Audio Receivers—including the MA510, MA710, and MA9100HP, depending on the channels and features you need (and all on sale).

The best home theater speaker deals

JBL Bar 1300X 11.1.4-channel soundbar with Detachable Surround Speakers & Wireless 12-inch Subwoofer $899 (Was $1,699)

SAMSUNG Q990D 11.1.4-channel Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Rear Speakers & Subwoofer $1,498 (Was $1,998)

SAMSUNG LS60D Music Frame Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart Speaker with Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony $248 (Was $398)

Bose Smart Ultra Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Alexa and Google Voice Control $719 (Was $899)

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 11-speaker Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Auto-Calibration & 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (Expandable w/ rear speakers & subwoofer purchased separately) $648 (Was $849)

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 13-speaker Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auto-Calibration & 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (Expandable w/ rear speakers & subwoofer purchased separately) $998 (Was $1,399)

Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad Dolby Atmos DTS:X IMAX Enhanced Home Theater Sound System $1,998 (Was $2,499)

The best powered speaker deals

KEF LSX II LT Wireless HiFi Speakers – Pair $899 (Was $999)

Klipsch The Fives Powered Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $399 (Was $969)

Klipsch The Nines Heritage Inspired Powered Standpoint Speakers – Pair $1,199 (Was $1,499)

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $84 (Was $119)

Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers with Optical Input – Pair $99 (Was $149)

Edifier R1700BT Powered Bookshelf Speakers with Bluetooth – Pair $125 (Was $179)

Edifier S1000MKII Audiophile Active Bookshelf Speakers with aptX HD Bluetooth – Pair $259 (Was $399)

Edifier QR65 Active Desktop Monitor with LDAC Bluetooth and Light Effects – Pair $269 (Was $369)

Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way Stereo Bookshelf Speakers with 5″ Drivers and Bluetooth 5 – Pair $199 (Was $249)

Klipsch R-120SW 12-inch Subwoofer $234 (Was $599)

JBL Stage 2 L200P 10-inch 300W Powered Subwoofer $375 (Was $499)

The best passive speaker deals

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $349 (Was $599)

KEF LS50 Meta Bookshelf Speakers – Pair $999 (Was $1,499)

JBL Stage 2 L260F 2-way Dual 6.5-inch Floorstanding Loudspeaker – Each $375 (Was $499)

JBL Stage 2 L250B 2-way 5.25-inch Bookshelf Loudspeaker – Pair $299 (Was $399)

klipsch Reference Next-Generation R-800F Horn-Loaded Floorstanding Speaker – Each $299 (Was $599)

Polk Audio Reserve Series R500 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Pinnacle Ring Tweeter & Dual 5.25″ Turbine Cone Woofers – Each $455 (Was $649)

Polk Audio Reserve Series R600 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Pinnacle Ring Tweeter & Dual 6.5″ Turbine Cone Woofers – Each $595 (Was $849)

Polk Audio Reserve Series R700 Tower Speaker w/ 1″ Pinnacle Ring Tweeter, a 6.5″ Turbine Cone Woofer & Dual 8″ Long-Throw Drivers – Each $769 (Was $1,099)

ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 2-Way Bass Reflex Bookshelf Speakers w/ 1” Cloth Dome Tweeter & 6.5” Aramid Fiber Woofer – Pair $279 (Was $399)

ELAC Debut 2.0 F6.2 3-Way Bass Reflex Floorstanding Speaker w/ 1” Cloth Dome Tweeter & Triple 6.5” Aramid Fiber Woofers – Each $369 (Was $529)

DALI Oberon 5 Hi-Fi Floorstanding Tower Speakers – Each $1,040 (Was $1,299)

Focal Vestia No4 3-Way Floorstanding Loudspeaker – Each $1,849 (Was $2,299)

The best turntables, amps & other accessories

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable $178 (Was $249)

Fluance RT81 Turntable with Dual Magnet Cartridge, Elliptical Diamond Stylus, Belt Drive, Built-in Preamp $212 (Was $249)

Cambridge Audio Alva Solo | Phono Preamp for Moving Magnet Turntable $199 (Was $229)

Cambridge Audio Alva Duo | Phono Preamp for Moving Magnet & Moving Coil Turntables $299 (Was $349)

WiiM Amp Multiroom Streaming Amplifier Compatible with AirPlay, Google Cast, Alexa $239 (Was $299)

YAMAHA R-S202BL Stereo Receiver $149 (Was $199)

Denon AVR-S670H 5.2-channel 8K UHD HDMI Receiver (75W X 5) w/ HEOS, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Dolby TrueHD $419 (Was $549)

Denon AVR-S970H 7.2-channel 8K Ultra HD AV Receiver (90W X 7) w/ 60Hz Passthrough/VRR/QFT/ALLM, HEOS, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Dolby Atmos $499 (Was $799)

Sony STRDH590 5.2-channel 4K Dolby Vision Home Theater Receiver with Bluetooth $248 (Was $349)

Sony STR-AN1000 7.2-Channel 8K A/V Receiver w/ Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Google Chromecast, Spotify connect, Apple AirPlay, HDMI 2.1 $598 (Was $899)

IsoAcoustics Speaker Stands, Pucks, Feet & Other Acoustic Isolators All models 20% off