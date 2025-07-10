Walmart has AirPods Max headphones cheaper than Amazon’s Prime Day price

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Apple AirPods Max USB-C (Blue or Starlight) — $399 (was $549)
When they came out, the Apple AirPods Max weren’t just headphones—they were a flex. They broke the Bluetooth active noise-cancelling headphones price ceiling wide open. They’re no longer at the price pinnacle, but that doesn’t mean they’re cheap, so this discount will be appreciated. Right now, they’re $150 off at Walmart, bringing the price down to $399—$30 less than at Amazon and just in time to upgrade your travel soundtrack. So there’s still kind of a flex, but more than that, they’re flex-ible. With immersive, adaptive spatial audio, luxurious materials, and ANC that hushes jet engines and officemates alike, these are the headphones that make every playlist sound editorial. The USB-C charging post unlocks lossless wired listening, and firmware updates keep making them smarter. Yes, they’re still hefty. Yes, the case is … avant-garde. But for Apple users chasing hi-fi harmony that hands off effortlessly from iPhone to MacBook, the AirPods Max still hit all the right notes. The only catch: Only Blue and Starlight colorways are currently at this price, with the others sold out. But if you’re good with that, act fast!
Other Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones deals
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones – Black — $169.95 (was $349.95)
- JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones — $49.95 (was $79.99)
- JBL Tour One M2 – Wireless over-ear Noise Cancelling headphones — $149.95 (was $299)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones — $265.95 (was $379)
- Soundcore by Anker Space One, Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Jet Black — $73.49 (was $99.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones, Bluetooth Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Black — $199 (was $349)
- Sonos Ace Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones — $299 (was $449)
