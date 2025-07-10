💰Our editors’ picks for the best Prime Day deals.💰

Walmart has AirPods Max headphones cheaper than Amazon’s Prime Day price

By Tony Ware

Published

Apple AirPods Max USB-C (Blue or Starlight) — $399 (was $549)

You won’t find the AirPods Max cheaper than this right now.

When they came out, the Apple AirPods Max weren’t just headphones—they were a flex. They broke the Bluetooth active noise-cancelling headphones price ceiling wide open. They’re no longer at the price pinnacle, but that doesn’t mean they’re cheap, so this discount will be appreciated. Right now, they’re $150 off at Walmart, bringing the price down to $399—$30 less than at Amazon and just in time to upgrade your travel soundtrack. So there’s still kind of a flex, but more than that, they’re flex-ible. With immersive, adaptive spatial audio, luxurious materials, and ANC that hushes jet engines and officemates alike, these are the headphones that make every playlist sound editorial. The USB-C charging post unlocks lossless wired listening, and firmware updates keep making them smarter. Yes, they’re still hefty. Yes, the case is … avant-garde. But for Apple users chasing hi-fi harmony that hands off effortlessly from iPhone to MacBook, the AirPods Max still hit all the right notes. The only catch: Only Blue and Starlight colorways are currently at this price, with the others sold out. But if you’re good with that, act fast!

