Get these $60 noise-canceling Anker headphones for just $30 and ignore your coworkers and classmates

Sometimes you just need peace and quiet. That’s especially true when you’re surrounded by coworkers, classmates, or a roommate who has no sense of common courtesy. Noise canceling headphones are a great way to block out the world and these Anker Soundcore Life Q20 models are just $30 right now, which is half their typical retail price. This is the cheapest price I have seen on these this year, so grab some now and spend next week in chatter-free bliss.
Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $29.99 (was $59.99)See It
Anker’s Soundcore line of portable audio products punch way above their price tag when it comes to performance. This is a full-fledged set of over-the-ear headphones with active noise canceling for less than you’ll pay for a month of the fancy 4K Netflix subscription. Four built-in microphones monitor your surroundings for sound to allow the ANC system to block out 90 percent of unwanted external noise.
The 40mm drivers provide plenty of audio oomph as well as a clear overall sound. They charge via USB-C and can get up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge if you’re not using the noise canceling. That’s an absurd amount of operating time for one charge.
At this price, it’s worth getting a set of these even if you have another fancier pair of noice-canceling headphones so you can have them as a backup or wear them to the gym.
More Anker Soundcore portable audio deals
If the Life Q20 doesn’t fit your specific listening needs, lots of other Anker Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and speakers are on sale right now at Amazon. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found.
Wireless Earbuds
- Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds $18.99 (was $29.99)
- Soundcore V20i Open-Ear Headphones $23.49 (was $49.99)
- Soundcore P30i Noise Cancelling Earbuds $28.48 (was $49.99)
- Soundcore Sport X10 Bluetooth Workout Earbuds $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Soundcore P41i Adaptive Noise Cancelling Earbuds $76.99 (was $89.99)
- Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds $99.99 (was $149.99)
Over-Ear Headphones
- Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Soundcore AeroClip Open-Ear Headphones $139.99 (was $169.99)
Speakers
- Soundcore Boom 3i Rugged Outdoor Speaker $89.99 (was $139.99)
- Soundcore Rave 3S AI Party Speaker $299.98 (was $349.99)