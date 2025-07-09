Get Beats headphones with 2 years of AppleCare+ for as low as $94 during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are lots of great headphone deals out there for Prime Day, but if you’re an Apple user, these Beats deals will be hard to pass up. Right now, tons of Beats headphones are deeply discounted, and each pair comes with two years of AppleCare+ protection, which oversees the hardware, battery, and even the charging cable that comes with the headphones. We’re big fans of making things last as long as possible here at PopSci, so two years of guaranteed usage out of a pair of headphones sounds solid to us.

These have become my go-to workout headphones, and I use them even when I’m just walking around. The flexible arm that goes over the ear keeps them locked in place even during hard workouts. Plus, they do just about everything a high-end pair of AirPods will do. They offer Spatial audio, super-fast device connection, and even onboard heart rate monitoring.

If you want to get the full scoop, you can see my complete review here. But, in short, they’re great inside the gym and out.

If you want true in-ear earbuds, the Studio Buds fit the bill for even less money. These buds are extremely light and lock in place when you’re moving around. They’re not built for the gym, but they can withstand some sweat and precipitation under normal situations. They get eight hours of playback from a single charge and 24 hours total with the case’s built-in battery. Plus, they have active noise-cancellation, which is surprising at this size and price point. Check out my full review here.

