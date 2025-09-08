Get DJI’s $169 Mic Mini wireless smartphone microphone for just $109—its lowest price ever

Upgrade your YouTube and social media videos with this easy-to-use wireless microphone setup for its lowest price ever.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

One of the first things you learn when you start taking video-making seriously is the importance of good audio. The built-in iPhone microphone has gotten very good, but it can’t compare to a dedicated mic setup. Right now, you can grab the DJI Mic Mini wireless lav setup for just $109. That’s by far the cheapest price I have ever seen and $60 cheaper than its regular $169 price tag. You can also step up to the DJI Mic 2 if you want to max out your options.

DJI Mic Mini (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) $109 (was $169)

DJI Mic Mini lav microphone
The wireless range extends over 1,300 feet.

DJI
See It

Wireless mics are great for just about every type of content creation. Attach the receiver to a smartphone or dedicated camera. Then, attach the mic transmitters to your subjects with magnets, clips, or lanyards. The system records high-quality audio with a range of up to 1,312 feet. It’s great for interviews, events, weddings, vlogging, and just about any other type of video.

Built-in noise cancelling removes ambient noise so the subjects sound clean and clear. With a fully charged battery case, they can get a total of up to 48 hours of recording time before running out of juice. You won’t find a more useful content creation tool for $109.

DJI Mic 2 (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) $269 (was $349)

DJI Mic 2 on an orange background
Built-in clips make the mics easy to attach.

DJ
See It

If you want the best possible audio quality, upgrade to DJI’s Mic 2 setup. Upgraded transmitters, higher fideltiy, and better build quality make this setup better suited for pro-grade work.

