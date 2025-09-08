Get DJI’s $169 Mic Mini wireless smartphone microphone for just $109—its lowest price ever

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

One of the first things you learn when you start taking video-making seriously is the importance of good audio. The built-in iPhone microphone has gotten very good, but it can’t compare to a dedicated mic setup. Right now, you can grab the DJI Mic Mini wireless lav setup for just $109. That’s by far the cheapest price I have ever seen and $60 cheaper than its regular $169 price tag. You can also step up to the DJI Mic 2 if you want to max out your options.

Wireless mics are great for just about every type of content creation. Attach the receiver to a smartphone or dedicated camera. Then, attach the mic transmitters to your subjects with magnets, clips, or lanyards. The system records high-quality audio with a range of up to 1,312 feet. It’s great for interviews, events, weddings, vlogging, and just about any other type of video.

Built-in noise cancelling removes ambient noise so the subjects sound clean and clear. With a fully charged battery case, they can get a total of up to 48 hours of recording time before running out of juice. You won’t find a more useful content creation tool for $109.

If you want the best possible audio quality, upgrade to DJI’s Mic 2 setup. Upgraded transmitters, higher fideltiy, and better build quality make this setup better suited for pro-grade work.

