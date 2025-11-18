We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
JBL knows theater sound. After all, company namesake James B. Lansing cemented his reputation for sound reinforcement helping develop the Shearer Horn cinema speaker system in the 1930s, followed by the Voice of the Theatre standard bearers in the 1940s. Cinema soundtracks have come a long way in a century, and so have JBL home theater products. It used to be that you needed separate components for surround systems. Now you’ve got wireless surround sound systems capable of Dolby Atmos and streaming playlists. And if you’ve been waiting to get a new soundbar system, they’re available at the lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale. You can save hundreds, but act fast; these markdowns won’t last.
JBL Bar 500MK2 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a 10" wireless subwoofer — Only $499 (was $699)See It
A good Dolby Atmos soundbar can fill your living room without emptying your wallet, and the JBL Bar 500MK2 is that kind of system. This sleek 750W bar plus subwoofer combo wraps you in rain and roaring engines, while MultiBeam 3.0 and PureVoice 2.0 make sure you can hear every line of whispered dialogue. And because the 10-inch subwoofer is wireless, it’s all slam, no clutter. It’s a theater feel without theater prices. And this couch-shaking upgrade is 31% off if you act fast.
Want more than five channels for those trailer drops, concert films, late-night rewatches, and impulse digital movie-night buys? Check out the additional deeply discounted soundbar systems below, plus tons of JBL party speakers, headphones, and earbuds.
JBL home theater & soundbar deals
- JBL Bar 700MK2 7.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with detachable speakers and a 10″ Wireless subwoofer — Only $699 (was $899)
- JBL Bar 1000MK2 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar system with detachable speakers and a 10″ Wireless subwoofer — Only $899 (was $1,199)
- JBL Bar 1300MK2 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar system with detachable speakers and a 12″ Wireless subwoofer — Only $1,199 (was $1,699)
Portable JBL Bluetooth speaker deals
- JBL Go 3 mini Bluetooth speaker — Only $29 (was $39)
- JBL Go 4 ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker — Only $39 (was $49)
- JBL Clip 5 carabiner Bluetooth speaker — Only $59 (was $79)
- JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth Speaker — Only $79 (was $99)
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker with powerbank — Only $119 (was $179)
- JBL Charge 6 portable Bluetooth speaker with powerbank — Only $129 (was $199)
- JBL PartyBox Encore Essential party speaker — Only $199 (was $329)
- JBL PartyBox 310 portable party speaker — Only $399 (was $519)
- Harman Kardon HK SoundSticks 4 2.1-channel Bluetooth Speaker System with Iconic Contemporary Design — Only $199 (was $299)
JBL over-ear and on-ear headphone deals
- JBL Tune 720BT over-ear wireless headphones — Only $45 (was $89)
- JBL Tune 770NC adaptive noise-cancelling headphones — Only $79 (was $149)
- JBL Tune 510BT on-ear wireless headphones — Only $25 (was $50)
- JBL Tune 670NC on-ear noise-cancelling headphones — Only $55 (was $110)
- JBL Tour One M3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Hi-Res Smart Transmitter, plus 3.5mm or USB-C inputs — Only $379 (was $449)
JBL earbud deals
- JBL Vibe Beam true wireless earbuds — Only $30 (was $50)
- JBL Vibe Buds true wireless earbuds — Only $30 (was $50)
- JBL Tune Buds noise-cancelling earbuds — Only $39 (was $99)
- JBL Tune Buds 2 noise-cancelling earbuds — Only $49 (was $109)
- JBL Tune Flex noise-cancelling earbuds — Only $39 (was $99)
- JBL Tune Flex 2 noise-cancelling earbuds — Only $49 (was $109)
- JBL Live Pro 2 noise-cancelling earbuds — Only $89 (was $169)
JBL sports & workout earbuds deals
- JBL Endurance Peak 3 sport earbuds — Only $69 (was $99)
- JBL Endurance Race 2 sport earbuds — Only $49 (was $89)
