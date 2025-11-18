🔊 Get a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar + subwoofer system for as little as $499 during Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale

Get immersive experiences at significant savings with JBL soundbar systems discounted up to 30% off.

By Tony Ware

Published

JBL knows theater sound. After all, company namesake James B. Lansing cemented his reputation for sound reinforcement helping develop the Shearer Horn cinema speaker system in the 1930s, followed by the Voice of the Theatre standard bearers in the 1940s. Cinema soundtracks have come a long way in a century, and so have JBL home theater products. It used to be that you needed separate components for surround systems. Now you’ve got wireless surround sound systems capable of Dolby Atmos and streaming playlists. And if you’ve been waiting to get a new soundbar system, they’re available at the lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale. You can save hundreds, but act fast; these markdowns won’t last.

JBL Bar 500MK2 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a 10" wireless subwoofer — Only $499 (was $699)

This compact combo can make a big difference when it comes to soundtrack slam and dialog intelligibility.

A good Dolby Atmos soundbar can fill your living room without emptying your wallet, and the JBL Bar 500MK2 is that kind of system. This sleek 750W bar plus subwoofer combo wraps you in rain and roaring engines, while MultiBeam 3.0 and PureVoice 2.0 make sure you can hear every line of whispered dialogue. And because the 10-inch subwoofer is wireless, it’s all slam, no clutter. It’s a theater feel without theater prices. And this couch-shaking upgrade is 31% off if you act fast.

Want more than five channels for those trailer drops, concert films, late-night rewatches, and impulse digital movie-night buys? Check out the additional deeply discounted soundbar systems below, plus tons of JBL party speakers, headphones, and earbuds.

JBL home theater & soundbar deals

Portable JBL Bluetooth speaker deals

JBL over-ear and on-ear headphone deals

JBL earbud deals

JBL sports & workout earbuds deals

 
Tony Ware

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.