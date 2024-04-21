We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Designed to cater to the needs of modern households, this 2-in-1 robot device combines vacuuming and mopping capabilities into one compact, sleek package, helping you effectively keep your space clean. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, app integration, and Alexa compatibility, the ZCWA robot offers convenience and control that fit seamlessly into the rhythm of everyday life. Even better, it’s now $100 off!

Featuring innovative, smart navigation features that include an advanced 3D precise obstacle avoidance function, the robot vacuum is seamlessly managed and ensures it doesn’t reach off-limits areas. With two intensity levels, it can be programmed and scheduled to clean various floor types, providing versatility. You can clean specific spots without disrupting your prized furniture or home decor, as the robot vacuum automatically retreats around certain regions with its built-in sensors.

The device moves in a convenient, quiet motion while traveling. It is equipped with different cleaning modes—vacuum and mop—so you can quickly remove unwanted debris on all sorts of floors and carpeting. With a powerful 2500mAh battery and a strong suction of up to 1400 Pa, the robot will clean up dust, dirt, allergens, and more in any sized room or space for up to 100 minutes per charge. Once the vacuum runs low on power, it will automatically return to its charging base.

Other features include user-friendly integration with its dedicated app and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easier to schedule and navigate your cleaning assistant to reach every nook and cranny.

It’s important to note that the 2-in-1 vacuum is a New-Open Box item. This means the packaging may be slightly distressed, but the vacuum itself is brand new and restored with its original accessories.

Bring home the ZCWA 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo with Wi-Fi/App/Alexa in black (New—Open Box) for $99.99 (reg. $199), with no coupon code required.

