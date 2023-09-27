We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The temperature is dropping, so some mammals are getting ready to hibernate for the winter. Although humans don’t hibernate, we spend a lot of time in our homes when the weather starts getting cold. Make your home the perfect cozy bear den by saving $100 off a Shark robot vacuum at Amazon.

Don’t leave your blanket burrow with the help of this Shark robot vacuum. You can schedule whole-home cleanings on the Shark app or control it via your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. When it’s done cleaning—or if it’s low on battery—the robot returns to its dock, recharges, and then picks up where it left off. It’s also a great robovac for pets, thanks to its XL-capacity dust bin, a self-cleaning brush roll, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.

If being indoors makes you restless, consider a regular ol’ stick vacuum that gets you up and moving. The Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum is 35% off, down to $169.99 from $259.99.

To quote Game of Thrones, “Winter is coming.” Make sure you’re ready for it with a clean house to hibernate in.

Here are more vacuums and steam mops on sale to tidy up your nest: